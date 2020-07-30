Netflix Makes Long-Term Investment in “Black Mirror” Creators

Netflix is investing in Broke And Bones, a brand new manufacturing firm from “Black Mirror” co-creators Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones.

Brooker is the author and creator of the dystopian sequence, which started life at U.Okay. broadcaster Channel four earlier than shifting to Netflix. Jones is co-creator and government producer.

Netflix’s take care of Broke And Bones is over a number of years, and can cowl the manufacturing of sequence and different tasks. The streamer will have the ability to purchase 100% of the corporate on the finish of the time period. The primary challenge below the deal is in the works, with an announcement anticipated quickly.

Apparently, rights for “Black Mirror” nonetheless reside with Endemol Shine, which beforehand housed Brooker and Jones’ label Home of Tomorrow. The pair exited the banner earlier this 12 months, however the “Black Mirror” IP remained with the super-indie, which is now owned by Banijay Group. This implies Brooker and Jones gained’t have the ability to produce additional seasons of the present below Netflix until an settlement is hammered out.

Broke and Bones revealed final week that Jon Petrie is becoming a member of as head of comedy. Russell McLean, VFX producer of many “Black Mirror” movies and producer of “Bandersnatch,” joins as producer, with a deal with growing interactive tasks.

Jo Kay has been appointed head of manufacturing, drama and comedy, whereas Holly Sait is head of manufacturing for formatted comedy. Kay and Sait served as head of manufacturing and manufacturing government, respectively, at Endemol Shine U.Okay.’s Scripted Hub working throughout productions at Brooker and Jones’ earlier label, Home of Tomorrow, which they formally exited earlier this 12 months.

“Black Mirror” ran for 5 seasons and has gained 5 Emmys, a BAFTA, a GLAAD media award, a Peabody award, a PGA award and a Royal Tv Society U.Okay. award, amongst many others.

Manori Ravindran contributed to this report.