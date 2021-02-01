Netflix makes the second part of LUPIN official

It has been one of Netflix’s great surprises at the beginning of 2021. And now, the streaming platform has confirmed that it is already preparing its second part. We talk about LUPIN, the successful French original series starring Omar Sy (Untouchable, Samba, Jurassic World 3) and created by George Kay (Criminal, Killing Eve).

If you haven’t seen it yet, you should know that it presents a contemporary version of the French classic Arsène Lupine. And if you have already enjoyed it, we will tell you all the details revealed about this future second part.

As Netflix has commented through a press release, this new season will star the aforementioned Omar Sy. But this one will have around him Hervé Pierre (Comédie Française), Nicole Garcia (Clara and Clare), Clotilde Hesme (Chocolat), Ludivine Sagnier (The New Pope), Antoine Gouy (Budapest), Shirine Boutella (Papicha) and Soufiane Guerrab (School Life).

In addition, in this second part there will not only be the creator of the series George Kay, but he will also have the collaboration of François Uzan (Family Business) and the production of Gaumont Télévision (Isabelle Degeorges, Nathan Franck). Likewise, it has been confirmed that this second part will consist of five episodes. Ludovic Bernard will be the director of the first two and Hugo Gélin will be in charge of the remaining three.

And if you are regular users of Netflix, we remind you that yesterday two very interesting productions were announced for the future of the platform. We talk about Skull Island and Tomb Raider. In both cases, animated series and with the production of the creators of Castlevania.

As for the first, it will be a series set in the legendary MonsterVerse. And its story will involve a shipwrecked crew who will land on an island full of monsters. As for Tomb Raider, it is expected to be a series that follows in the footsteps of the latest Square Enix games.