Netflix Mexico Enlists James Schamus to Create Spanish-language Series

James Schamus (pictured, left), the previous co-president of Focus Options who’s finest identified for his laureled producing partnership with multi Oscar-winning director Ang Lee, is creating his first TV sequence for Netflix Mexico.

Schamus will function govt producer and showrunner for the sequence, which he co-wrote with Monika Revilla (“The Home of Flowers,” “Somebody Has to Die”) and writer Fernanda Melchor (“Hurricane Season”).

The sequence, whose storyline is below wraps, will shoot in Spanish with native crew and expertise in Mexico and is ready to debut later this yr. Francisco Ramos (pictured, proper), VP of Spanish-language originals for Netflix in Latin America, informed Selection that Schamus is studying Spanish. Ramos additionally expressed his delight on the “full and numerous slate” that Netflix Mexico has put collectively lately.

That is the primary main Latino collaboration for Schamus — producer of Lee’s “Brokeback Mountain” in addition to “The Ice Storm,” which he additionally co-wrote — since his 1990 producing debut, “The Golden Boat,” the primary American film by Chilean filmmaker Raul Ruiz.

In his tribute to the late Ruiz, who died in 2011, Schamus described “The Golden Boat” as “a hilariously deadpan, blood-soaked, surreal romp via the New York artwork world,” and credited Ruiz for beginning him within the movie enterprise.

As introduced in January, Netflix will make investments some $300 million {dollars} in 50-plus native and world authentic productions filmed in Mexico and set to premiere in 2021. If we add the $200 million that the corporate invested in 2020, Netflix Mexico could have spent half a billion {dollars} in two years by the top of 2021, Ramos confirmed. Netflix additionally expects to absolutely open its Latin American headquarters in Mexico in 2021, with over 100 staff by yr’s finish.

The corporate has continued to increase past drama sequence to delve into comedies, journey, documentaries, motion and unscripted fare. “Comedy, whether or not scripted or stand-up, is an effective thermostat for gauging what’s widespread on the market,” mentioned Ramos. Mexico’s wealthy custom of telenovelas additionally gives a wealth of native producers, crew and expertise for Netflix’s elevated dramas, he identified.

Given Mexico’s wealthy pool of manufacturing and artistic expertise, “we will make each small, superb tales and huge productions,” Ramos mentioned.

The rising dedication of Netflix and different streaming providers to Mexico and Latin America is a shot within the arm for native leisure industries as their public incentives have both been decimated or diminished. The pandemic has additionally elevated hardship within the business, which prompted Netflix to distribute up to almost 30 million Mexican pesos ($1.5 million) to below-the-line employees in Mexico. Netflix additionally disbursed reduction support to the audiovisual industries of Brazil and Colombia as a part of its $100 million world reduction fund.

“We’re right here to make nice TV and to up the sport; there’s sufficient expertise in Mexico to make world-class programming,” Ramos asserted.

Amongst Netflix Mexico’s current successes are teen drama “Management Z,” which was watched by 20.5 million households internationally in its first 28 days and made the Prime 10 lists in 64 nations, together with Mexico, Brazil, Spain, France and the U.S.

Breakout erotic thriller “Oscuro Deseo” (Darkish Need) reached 35 million households around the globe in its first 28 days. It was additionally within the Prime 10 in 77 nations, together with Brazil, Colombia, France, Spain and the U.S.

Biopic sequence “Selena: The Series,” regardless of combined opinions, lured 25 million households its first 28 days, half of them from the U.S. Season 2 premieres on Might 14.

Documentaries have gained extra traction, with half of Netflix members within the area having watched a Latin American doc final yr.

Netflix Mexico’s 2021 slate consists of:

“Todo Va a Estar Bien”

A comedy sequence created and directed by Diego Luna, which explores present-day points roiling households and relationships. La Corriente del Golfo and Exile Content material govt produce.

“Guerra de Vecinos”

A comedy created by Carolina Rivera and Fernando Sariñana that activates two battling neighbors, performed by Vanessa Bauche and Ana Layevska, in an upscale neighborhood.

“Dale Fuel”

A high-octane sequence set on the planet of automobile racing and heists in Mexico Metropolis, from director Alejandro Fernandez. Produced by Dynamo, with Andrés Calderón and Juliana Florez govt producing.

“La Venganza de las Juanas”

Produced by Lemon Movies (“Monarca,” “Management Z”), a dramedy sequence that revolves round 5 feminine strangers who share an an identical birthmark that may lead them to hunt for the scoundrel who cheated on their respective moms.

“Fondeados”

Written and directed by Marcos Bucay (“Membership de Cuervos”), the comedy activates two associates, whose goals of changing into tech titans after creating an app throughout one drunken night time come crashing down once they can’t keep in mind a factor the subsequent day.

“Non-public community”

Narrated by Daniel Giménez Cacho, directed by Manuel Alcalá, and produced by Gerardo Gatica (“I’m No Longer Right here”), Inna Payán and Luis Salinas, this documentary chronicles and questions the circumstances behind the 1984 homicide of famend journalist Manuel Buendía.