Netflix Misses Q3 Subscriber Forecast, Stock Falls

Netflix’s progress within the third quarter cooled significantly after its blockbuster COVID-fueled bump within the first half of 2020.

The corporate netted 2.2 million subscribers within the third quarter of 2020 — beneath Wall Road’s expectations and below the Netflix’s personal earlier forecast. The streaming big additionally posted internet earnings beneath analyst consensus estimates. Shares had been down 6% in after-hours buying and selling.

The corporate had beforehand forecast including 2.5 million paid streaming clients within the third quarter, after document internet provides of 10.1 million in Q2 and 15.8 million in Q1 this 12 months — an enormous raise Netflix attributed to stay-at-home orders amid the coronavirus disaster. That subscriber “pull ahead” within the first half of 2020 led the corporate to forecast decrease internet provides within the again half of the 12 months.

Netflix reiterated that time in its Q3 letter to shareholders, saying it missed the subscriber forecast for the September quarter “primarily because of our document first half outcomes and the pull-forward impact we described in our April and July letters… In these difficult occasions, we’re devoted to serving our members.”

Netflix posted income of $6.44 billion (up 22.7%) and earnings of $1.74 per share (versus $1.47 within the year-ago interval). Wall Road analysts on common anticipated third-quarter gross sales of $6.38 billion and EPS of $2.13.

As of Sept. 30, Netflix reported 195.15 million paid streaming clients worldwide, up 23.3% 12 months over 12 months. Subscriber progress was notably down in Latin America, the place Netflix added 260,000 subscribers in the newest quarter (vs. 1.49 million within the year-prior interval).

For This fall, Netflix forecast 6 million paid internet provides — versus 8.8 million within the 12 months prior. If it hits that quantity, that may put the corporate at a document 34 million paid internet provides for 2020, effectively above its prior annual high-water mark of 28.6 million in 2018.

In 2021, as “the world hopefully recovers” from the pandemic, Netflix expects its subscriber progress to return to pre-COVID ranges. “We proceed to view quarter-to-quarter fluctuations in paid internet provides as not that significant within the context of the long-run adoption of web leisure, which we imagine continues to be early and may present us with a few years of robust future progress as we proceed to enhance our service,” Netflix stated within the shareholder letter.

Netflix stated it nonetheless expects to launch extra originals in every quarter of 2021 than this 12 months, even with COVID manufacturing suspensions. “[W]e’re assured that we’ll have an thrilling vary of programming for our members, significantly relative to different leisure service choices,” the corporate advised shareholders.

The corporate stated it’s making “good and cautious progress returning to manufacturing.”

Netflix stated it has restarted manufacturing on originals together with “Stranger Issues” Season 4, motion movie “Crimson Discover” starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds, and “The Witcher” Season 2. Since mid-March, in response to the corporate, it has already accomplished principal images on greater than 50 productions and “we’re optimistic we are going to full capturing on over 150 different productions by year-end.”

As has been its observe, Netflix additionally launched self-reported viewing metrics for its largest releases within the quarter. Main the pack was Charlize Theron-starrer “The Outdated Guard,” the preferred title in Q3, garnering 78 million subscriber households viewing the action-thriller film within the first 4 weeks of launch. The caveat: Netflix tallies views based mostly on each account that watches a given title for no less than two minutes, fairly than reporting average-minute viewers as is the TV business’s commonplace.

Netflix famous that its free money circulate was optimistic for a 3rd consecutive quarter, coming in at $1.1 billion (versus -$551 million in Q3 of 2019). That’s largely as a result of productions have been halted over COVID, pushing out its money spending on unique content material.

As productions restart, the corporate tasks FCF within the fourth quarter to be barely unfavorable, with free money circulate for the full-year 2020 to be roughly $2 billion (up from its prior expectation of break-even to optimistic). For 2021, Netflix is forecasting free money circulate to be between -$1 billion and break-even.