Netflix Names Michelle Slavich Vice President of Publicity – Variety

Communications govt Michelle Slavich is exiting Warner Bros. Footage for a prime function at Netflix, Variety can report solely, the place she’s going to oversee technique for all content material verticals.

Slavich has been named the streamer’s vp of publicity, the place she’s going to lead efforts for sequence, movie and documentary programming in the USA and Canada. She’s going to report back to Netflix Chief Communications Officer Rachel Whetstone, whom she beforehand labored for at Google-owned YouTube.

“I’m delighted to welcome Michelle Slavich to guide our publicity crew right here within the US throughout movie and tv and to drive promotion round our largest world titles. Michelle is a revered PR chief who brings us a strong mix of artistic aptitude, strategic pondering, and an understanding of the way to execute nice campaigns at scale,” Ted Sarandos, Netflix chief content material officer, advised Variety.

Shannon Buck, Netflix vp of sequence publicity, will stay in her function and report back to Slavich. Buck’s counterpart in movie, Julie Fontaine, just lately departed the corporate.

Slavich joined Warner Bros. within the spring of 2018 as govt vp of world publicity and technique, reporting into the studio’s worldwide advertising head Blair Wealthy. Beforehand, she labored at YouTube in leisure and music communications, in addition to branding campaigns for the platform’s varied subscription companies.

She has additionally held positions at Rogers & Associates and PeopleSupport Inc., in addition to in theatrical publicity at DreamWorks/Amblin Leisure and an extended stint at Common. She started her profession as a publicity assistant on the Shoah Basis, Steven Spielberg’s nonprofit group devoted to the recording of Holocaust survivor testimonies for instructional use.