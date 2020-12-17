Netflix Names Telecom Billionaire Strive Masiyiwa to Board

Netflix named Strive Masiyiwa, founder and chairman of telecom and tech firm Econet Group, to its board of administrators.

Masiyiwa’s appointment to the streamer’s board comes per week after Susan Rice, former U.S. ambassador to the U.N., mentioned she was relinquishing her Netflix board seat to be a part of president-elect Joe Biden’s administration as of Jan. 20, 2021.

Masiyiwa, who has an estimated present web price of $1 billion, heads up Econet, which has operations and investments in 29 nations in Africa and Europe. He launched cell phone community Econet Wi-fi Zimbabwe, in his native nation, in 1998 after a years-long combat with Zimbabwe’s state-owned telecommunications operator.

“We’re delighted to welcome Strive to the Netflix board,” Netflix co-founder, chairman and co-CEO Reed Hastings mentioned in a press release. “His entrepreneurship and imaginative and prescient in constructing companies throughout Africa and past will deliver precious insights and expertise to our board as we work to enhance and serve extra members all all over the world.”

Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos added, “I’m thrilled to have Strive be a part of our board as we develop extra throughout Africa and the world.”

Masiyiwa, in a press release supplied by Netflix, mentioned, “Netflix is on the forefront of bringing nice leisure from anyplace on the planet to everybody on the planet, and I look ahead to working with the board and all stakeholders to proceed its traditions of innovation and development.”

Masiyiwa serves on a number of worldwide boards together with Unilever, Nationwide Geographic Society and Asia Society and the worldwide advisory boards of Financial institution of America, the Council on International Relations within the U.S., Stanford College and the Prince of Wales Belief for Africa. He’s additionally a longstanding board member of the US Holocaust Museum’s Committee on Conscience.

A former board member of the Rockefeller Basis for 15 years, Masiyiwa is chairman emeritus of the Alliance for a Inexperienced Revolution in Africa (AGRA) and African Union Particular Envoy to the continent’s COVID response.