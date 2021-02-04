Netflix Nears $16M Deal to Acquire Rebecca Hall’s ‘Passing’

Rebecca Corridor’s directorial debut already made a giant splash with its Sundance Movie Competition premiere — and the movie is ready to make even greater noise, as Netflix is nearing a $16 million deal for worldwide distribution rights on the movie, a person with information of the deal tells Selection.

Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga star within the venture, based mostly on the 1929 novella by Nella Larsen and tailored by Corridor, about racial passing in Twenties New York.

“Passing” was one of many buzziest titles heading into the pageant, with Endeavor Content material dealing with gross sales for the image. The movie boasts a starry solid (André Holland, Alexander Skarsgård and Invoice Camp additionally star within the movie) and, after its well-reviewed premiere, a large acquisition deal was to be anticipated.

Set amid the Harlem Renaissance, Irene (Thompson) and Clare (Negga) are two combined race girls, and childhood mates, who reunite of their maturity, discovering that they now stay on two totally different sides of the colour line, with Clare “passing” as white. As the 2 girls’s lives turn out to be extra intertwined, the narrative turns inward, giving a glance into the difficult nature of racial id and the way we’re all are impacted by how the world sees us.

Corridor’s movie, which additionally options Gbenga Akinnagbe, Antoinette Crowe-Legacy and Ashley Ware Jenkins, premiered on Saturday as a part of the U.S. Dramatic Competitors lineup for Sundance’s digital 2021 version.

Netflix isn’t any slouch when it comes to massive ticket buys in Park Metropolis (whether or not the pageant is held in individual or just about). On the fest final 12 months, the streamer picked up Directing award-winner “The Forty-12 months-Previous Model,” from author, director and star Radha Clean, in a reported mid-to-high seven determine deal. The movie has gone on to earn Gotham, Unbiased Spirit and AFI honors, in addition to a spot on the highest movies record from the Nationwide Board of Evaluate. Netflix additionally acquired Jeff Orlowski’s documentary “The Social Dilemma” and had already acquired “His Home,” the heady horror movie from newcomer Remi Weeks, forward of its pageant premiere.

“Passing” is produced by Nina Yang Bongiovi, Forest Whitaker, Margot Hand and Corridor. Thompson and Negga are among the many movie’s govt producers, together with Oren Moverman, Angela Robinson, Erika Hampson, Michael Y. Chow, Kevin A. Lin, Lauren Darkish, Daniel Battsek, Ollie Madden, Brenda Robinson, Chaz Ebert, Yvonne Huff, Christopher Liu, Arcadiy Golubovich, Dori A. Rath, Joseph J. Restaino, David Gendron and Ali Jazayeri.

