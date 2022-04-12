Netflix now has a ‘superlike’: what is it and how is it different from the previous ‘Like’ button

The Netflix streaming platform has been raising its prices and making it more difficult for us to share the account (and by the way increasing its income), while looking for formulas to make a service more attractive against competition that is getting stronger with alliances (such as the recent merger of HBO Max and Discovery+) and new acquisitions.

A few days ago, it launched a short content section for those who don’t have free time to sit in front of a screen. Now, in case the algorithms give the platform little information, Netflix includes a new feature: you can give a “superlike” to the contents that you love and thus the company will be able to know better where they should shoot their future series, films and documentaries.

From VHS to STREAMING everywhere

How does it work





Netflix users will now have the option to press a “Two Thumbs Up” button, which is located next to the existing “Thumbs Up” and “Thumbs Down” (or like and dislike) buttons on the page where you watch a show television or a movie. This will tell Netflix no you just like the content, but you love it.

This signal will be used to further personalize Netflix recommendations and according to TechCrunch new features are expected that have not yet been released with the same goal.

Netflix director of product innovation Christine Doig-Cardet said the company has previously tested the feature using various symbols, including a heart button. But the tests showed that users responded best to the two thumbs up option (which felt like a more natural extension of Netflix’s existing rating system).

With this, Netflix wants to be more successful in the contents that he recommends nothing more than accessing your home page. After the launch, the company plans to start testing new features based on this new form of user input.

Cover photo | Via Variety