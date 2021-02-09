Netflix on Track to Open Italy Hub, Plans to Double Down on Originals

Netflix is on observe to open its Italian base in Rome within the second half of 2021, and is committing to doubling down on its output of native unique collection by 2022.

The streaming big revealed plans to open a Rome workplace one yr in the past, simply prior to the pandemic, however the disaster slowed down the opening. Now, the corporate has taken a lease on a big, elegant neoclassic constructing in central Rome, referred to as Villino Rattazzi, positioned close to the U.S. Embassy and the enduring Through Veneto.

The Netflix Rome workplace will probably be opening within the second half of this yr and can begin out with a workers of 40 staff, starting from advertising and public relations to manufacturing executives. That quantity is destined to develop, it mentioned in a press release.

“We’re delighted to have discovered our Italian house in Rome, which is tangible proof of our bold dedication and marks a milestone of our journey in Italy,” mentioned Netflix VP of Italian unique collection Eleonora Andreatta. Being bodily current in Italy for Netflix will imply “full willingness to broaden and consolidate a community of relationships, and to be open to concepts and tasks; to develop into, briefly, an excellent better alternative for Italy’s inventive and manufacturing neighborhood,” she added.

Although the variety of Netflix originals, each collection and films, out of Italy is presently decrease than in different European nations similar to France and Spain, the place they arrange camp earlier on, the streamer’s Italian output has been steadily rising.

Netflix in 2020 launched 5 new Italian drama seasons, together with supernatural drama “Curon” and witchcraft interval piece “Luna Nera” — which had been each new exhibits — alongside new instalments of recurring skeins, similar to “Suburra” and “Child.” Netflix final yr additionally spawned a number of Italian unique motion pictures, most notably Sophia Loren-starrer “The Life Forward” (pictured) which has some Oscar buzz, and “The Unbelievable Story of Rose Island.” Upcoming Netflix movies out of Italy embody Paolo Sorrentino’s hotly anticipated “The Hand of God.”

With its Rome hub up and operating, the plan is for Netflix to begin churning out extra Italian content material, the aim being to double the variety of Italian unique collection by 2022.

There are presently eight Netflix Italy skeins in numerous levels deliberate to drop in 2021. They embody “Zero,” which is able to mark the primary Italian collection centered across the lives of Black Italian youths and is in publish; “Fedeltà,” which relies on a bestseller a few younger couple contending with presumed mutual betrayals, which is capturing; and a present working-titled “Luna Park,” set throughout Rome’s “La Dolce Vita” days.

In the meantime, capturing began Monday in Turin on a brand new Netflix Italian unique collection titled “An Astrological Information for Damaged Hearts,” created by India-born Switzerland-based multi-hyphenate Bindu de Stoppani, who’s co-directing with Italy’s Michela Andreozzi. The rom com is being produced by Italian Worldwide Movie – Lucisano Group.

The most important present Netflix has within the pipeline in Italy is Elena Ferrante adaptation “The Mendacity Lifetime of Adults,” being produced by Domenico Procacci’s Fandango, which has a deliberate 2022 supply date.