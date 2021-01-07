Netflix Opening Studio Facilities to Expand Korean Content Supply

Netflix says that it’s leasing 9 sound levels at two amenities in South Korea so as to improve its output of Korean movies and sequence.

The 2 manufacturing amenities are positioned at Paju-si and Yeoncheon-gun, simply outdoors of Seoul, in Gyeonggi Province. At YCDSMC – Studio 139, it can lease six levels and supporting areas of roughly 9,000 sq. meters. At Samsung Studio, the streamer may even lease three levels of roughly 7,000 sq. meters.

“Netflix is thrilled to deepen its funding in Korea, in addition to Korean movies and sequence,” stated Netflix VP of studio operations, Amy Reinhard, in an announcement. “With these new studios, Netflix is healthier positioned than ever to improve our manufacturing of nice tales from Korea whereas additionally offering a wealth of production-related jobs for proficient professionals in Korea’s artistic neighborhood.”

For a number of years, South Korea has been identified inside Asia as an leisure business powerhouse. Within the final couple of years its affect on a worldwide stage has additionally grown, with Okay-pop acts comparable to BTS and movies comparable to Oscar-winner “Parasite” reaching business and important crossover. Its TV content material, lengthy acknowledged regionally for its high quality, is now discovering success additional afield, due partly to the worldwide attain of streaming corporations.

Netflix says it has spent some $700 million on Korean content material, together with greater than 80 reveals, between 2015-2020. “These two purpose-built amenities are one other vital instance of our continued dedication to investing in Korea’s artistic ecosystem,” the corporate stated.

Among the many reveals set to be made on the amenities is the beforehand introduced Korean adaptation of hit Spanish sequence “Cash Heist” (aka “La Casa de Papel”). Different, new Korean-made tales at present in manufacturing or growth embrace “Transfer To Heaven,” “Kingdom: Ashin of the North,” “Silent Sea,” “Squid Recreation,” “Hellbound,” “All of Us Are Useless,” and “D.P.”

Netflix additionally has multi-year content material partnerships with CJ ENM/Studio Dragon and JTBC.