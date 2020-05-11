Netflix Orders ‘Clark’ With Bill Skarsgård Cast As Swedish Gangster – Variety

Netflix has ordered “Clark,” a drama sequence concerning the Swedish felony Clark Olofsson who can be portrayed by Bill Skarsgård (“It Chapter Two”).

The six-episode sequence is predicated on Olofsson’s autobiography “Vafan var det som hände” and can chart Clark’s early years till current day. Known as a “celeb gangster,” Olofsson began his felony profession within the 1960s and have become one of the crucial controversial personalities in up to date Swedish historical past. Through the years, Clark gave rise to the idea of Stockholm Syndrome, managed to flee prisons and dedicated robberies throughout Europe.

“Clark” is ready to be directed by Jonas Åkerlund and can launch completely on Netflix. The Swedish-language sequence is being produced by Scandinavian Content material Group.

“’Clark’ is the story about probably the most politically incorrect man, who lived probably the most politically incorrect life… It’s an ultra-violent, witty, emotional, actual and surreal biography to place a face to the title Stockholm Syndrome, nevertheless it isn’t simply concerning the Norrmalmstorg Theft,” mentioned Åkerlund.

Åkerlund mentioned Skarsgård was “the proper match for this” and “will carry the Stockholm Syndrome to the position.”

Skarsgård, in the meantime, described Olofsson as “one among Sweden’s most colourful and engaging people” and mentioned he accepted “this problem with delight mingled with terror.”

“Clark’s life and historical past is so unimaginable and screwed that it might even make Scorsese blush,” mentioned the actor, who will even be starring within the Netflix movie “The Satan All The Time” and the Sundance hit “9 Days” for Sony Footage Classics. Skarsgård most just lately starred in Hulu’s “Fort Rock,” a psychological drama sequence from J.J. Abrams and Stephen King.

Tesha Crawford, Netflix’s director of Worldwide Originals in Northern Europe, mentioned the corporate couldn’t think about a greater workforce than (Jonas Åkerlund and Bill Skarsgård) to inform the complicated story about Clark Olofsson and the way he turned one of the crucial controversial personalities in fashionable Swedish instances.”

Skarsgård is govt producer on the sequence, together with Hans Engholm and Åkerlund. Börje Hansson and Patrick Sobieski are producing for Scandinavian Content material Group. The sequence was penned by Fredrik Agetoft, Peter Arrhenius and Åkerlund.