Netflix Orders Dutch Series ‘Soiled Lines,’ About Adult Phone Lines Firm – Variety

Netflix has ordered Dutch unique collection “Soiled Lines,” concerning the rise of erotic cellphone traces within the late 80s.

The screenplay, impressed by Fred Saueressig’s guide “06-Cowboys,” is written by Pieter Bart Korthuis (“Fighter’s Coronary heart,” “Penoza”) and produced by Amsterdam-based manufacturing firm Fiction Valley.

The collection tells the story of younger businessman Frank Stigter. After a number of unsuccessful makes an attempt to start out his personal enterprise, Frank sees his likelihood when the nationwide phone firm PTT introduces premium-rate numbers. With the assistance of his brother and sister and a few doubtful traders, he begins the primary telecom intercourse firm in Europe. What begins as a slipshod improvized experiment of their dad and mom’ storage, quickly develops right into a multi-million greenback business.

An announcement from Netflix explains the background: “Set on the finish of the Chilly Battle, the collection evokes a younger era to shake off the doomsday considering of the ‘80s and deal with have fun life to its fullest. Amsterdam turns into the middle of that cultural revolution with a radical new type of music, Home, and a brand new love-drug, XTC.”

“The erotic cellphone traces supply the chance to expertise nameless intercourse in a brand new means, altering the morality of its customers, but additionally the folks creating it. Each of them in search of new methods to specific their hidden erotic fantasies.”

Tesha Crawford, director worldwide originals, Northern Europe, described the collection as being about “younger entrepreneurs seizing a as soon as in a lifetime alternative.” Crawford added: “‘Soiled Lines’ is a uncooked portrayal of the liberal Amsterdam of the late 80s [that] combines components of Amsterdam we have now seen earlier than however is informed from an angle

that’s new to many.” She stated the manufacturing firm would search to “create a novel feeling of that period.”

