Netflix Orders Innocence Project Docuseries ‘Innocence Files’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Netflix has ordered a docuseries titled “The Innocence Information,” Selection has realized solely.

The hour-long episodes element the non-public tales behind eight instances of wrongful conviction that the Innocence Project and organizations inside the Innocence Community have labored to focus on and overturn. The collection is damaged down into three elements — The Proof, The Witness, and The Prosecution. The topics of the collection can be Chester Hollman III, Kenneth Wyniemko, Alfred Dewayne Brown, Thomas Haynesworth, Franky Carrillo, Levon Brooks, Kennedy Brewer, and Keith Harward.

The whole nine-episode season will debut on Netflix on April 15.

“We’re thrilled to be a part of the groundbreaking Netflix collection, ‘The Innocence Information,’” stated Peter Neufeld and Barry Scheck, Innocence Project co-founders and particular counsel of the Innocence Project. “That is actually vital tv. Every episode reveals–step-by-step–how the American felony justice system will get it flawed. These tales function folks whose freedom was stolen due to governments’ reliance on junk science, discredited and suggestive eyewitness identification procedures, and prosecutors who have interaction in misconduct to win at any price. We hope these tales inspire folks to take motion. There are tried and examined reforms that may enhance the system to make it extra truthful and simply. Numerous harmless folks endure unspeakable struggling in most safety prisons and demise row for crimes they didn’t commit. These miscarriages of justice prolong a circle of ache and trauma that embraces households, communities, and even victims of crime. We should do higher.”

Celebrated documentary filmmakers Liz Garbus, Alex Gibney, Roger Ross Williams, Jed Rothstein, Andy Grieve, and Sarah Dowland all function administrators on “The Innocence Information.” Garbus will government produce through Story Syndicate together with Dan Cogan. Gibney will government produce for Jigsaw Productions as will Stacey Offman, Richard Perello, and Brad Hebert. Williams will government produce below the One Story Up banner with Geoff Martz. Will Staeger and Michael Antinoro of Movie 45 may even government produce. Neufeld and Scheck will function consulting executives on the collection.

“It’s a real honor to work with three of the world’s most celebrated documentarians – Liz Garbus, Alex Gibney and Roger Ross Williams – who developed ‘The Innocence Information,’ a deeply compelling collection that explores the blurred traces between justice and injustice,” stated Adam Del Deo, Netflix’s vp of unique documentary options. “We’re extremely grateful to Innocence Project co-founders Peter Neufeld and Barry Scheck for his or her steering and belief, and for the chance to focus on their valiant work.”

Netflix has discovered nice success with true crime docuseries over the previous few years, beginning with the critically-acclaimed “Making a Assassin.” Since then, the streamer has aired different such exhibits like “The Keepers” and “Evil Genius: The True Story of America’s Most Diabolical Financial institution Heist,” and newer entries like”The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez,” “Killer Inside: The Thoughts of Aaron Hernandez,” and “Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes.”