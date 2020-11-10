Netflix Orders Italian Original ‘Technology 56K’ From Cattleya

Netflix has ordered a brand new Italian unique sequence titled “Technology 56K” from Cattleya, the Italian “Gomorrah” producer, backed by the U.Ok.’s ITV Studios.

The eight-episode present is made in collaboration with The Jackal, a collective of Italian comedians that launched on YouTube greater than a decade in the past and have since entered the mainstream having made a number of movies and labored with public broadcaster RAI.

The sequence, which targets thirty-somethings, revolves round a gaggle of teenagers who within the late aughts have been “overwhelmed by the arrival of the web on the edge of adolescence,” in line with promotional supplies. The title refers back to the watershed dial-up modem velocity of latest era modems within the latter 2000s.

The present focuses on two central characters named Daniel and Matilda who’ve identified one another since adolescence and fell in love as adults. “All episodes within the sequence intertwine two timelines, two factors of view, two phases of the identical story of affection and friendship that began in 1998 and continues to the current day,” in line with a Netflix synopsis.

The present relies on an unique concept by The Jackal founder Francesco Ebbasta, who will direct 4 episodes, whereas the opposite 4 will likely be directed by Alessio Maria Federici (“Uno di Famiglia”).

Capturing is already underway, testifying to the truth that Italian manufacturing is forging forward regardless of new coronavirus-related restrictions. The present’s manufacturing will happen in Rome, the island of Procida and Naples.

Cattleya, which is Italy’s main impartial manufacturing firm, lately wrapped the third and remaining season of Netflix’s first Italian unique, the crimer “Suburra,” and has made a number of different sequence and movies with the U.S. streaming large, together with teen romancer “Summertime,” a second season of which has been greenlit.