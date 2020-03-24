Netflix Orders More ‘Love Is Blind,’ ‘The Circle,’ ‘Rhythm + Flow’ and Marie Kondo

Netflix has gone renewal comfortable.

The streamer has handed out an entire bunch of renewals to its different collection, specifically two extra season of “Love Is Blind” and “The Circle,” another season of “Rhythm + Movement,” and one other Marie Kondo collection titled “Sparking Pleasure.”

“It’s been unimaginable to see Netflix members in all places reply to the uncooked, genuine tales of actual individuals and actual stakes,” stated Netflix VP of nonfiction collection and comedy specials Brandon Riegg saying the pickups. “We delight ourselves on creating a favourite present for any style, and we’re thrilled followers embraced all of those collection with such enthusiasm and shared ardour. We sit up for sparking extra pleasure for our members.”

The primary season of “Love Is Blind” took the web by storm, with viewers left in disbelief that folks might make certain they wished to marry somebody after ten days of courting in separate pods, however by no means seeing their potential life companions.

Hosts Vanessa Lachey and Nick Lachey shall be again for 2 extra seasons of the wild courting experiment as soon as extra ask the query, is love blind? Casting for season 2 is at the moment underway in Chicago, per Netflix, with casting for season three to comply with.

“Love Is Blind” hails from Kinetic Content material and is govt produced by Chris Coelen, Sam Dean, Ally Simpson, Eric Detwiler, and Brian Smith.

In different courting show-come-social experiment renewal information, “The Circle” has additionally been picked up for 2 extra seasons of contestants being remoted and pressured to speak through messages and emojis by means of a particular social media app.

Host Michelle Buteau shall be again to supervise a gaggle of recent singles vying for a $100Ok prize. Netflix guarantees that “new methods, challenges, and twists are in retailer” over the following two seasons of the Studio Lambert and Movement Content material Group-produced collection. Casting for season 2 is at the moment open.

Shifting to the singing, or extra precisely rapping, competitors collection entrance, the dynamic trio of Cardi B, Likelihood the Rapper and Tip “T.I.” Harris are returning for an additional season of looking for the following hip-hop sensation with “Rhythm + Movement.” Contestants for the brand new season have a reasonably robust act to comply with after Inglewood rapper D Smoke blew everybody away along with his “Final Supper” efficiency to win season 1, and auditions for season 2 are at the moment underway.

“Rhythm + Movement” is produced by Gaspin Media, Jesse Collins Leisure, and Get Lifted Movie Co. Likelihood the Rapper, Cardi B and Harris all exec produce alongside Jeff Gaspin for Gaspin Media; Jesse Collins and Dionne Harmon for Jesse Collins Leisure; John Legend, Mike Jackson, and Ty Stiklorius for Get Lifted Movie Co., Jeff Pollack and Nikki Boella.

Final, however not least, Marie Kondo is bringing pleasure to our screens as soon as extra with a brand new collection which is able to see her and her prolific tidying group got down to tidy one small American city. Exactly which city Kondo will tidy has but to be determined, and viewers are at the moment in a position nominate their city if it’s in want of some particular care from Kondo.

“Sparking Pleasure With Marie Kondo” hails from Alfred Road Industries and is exec produced by Kondo, Takumi Kawahara, Dan Cutforth, Jane Lipsitz, and Dan Volpe.