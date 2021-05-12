Netflix Orders Norwegian Comedy Sci-Fi film ‘Blasted’

Netflix has ordered “Blasted,” a Norwegian comedy sci-fi film inspired by the real-life UFO-phenomenon in Hessdalen, Norway.

The film will be directed by Martin Sofiedal, written by Emanuel Nordrum and produced by Are Heidenstrøm (“The Wave”) at Miso Film.

“Blasted” follows childhood friends Sebastian and Mikkel, who are reunited for Sebastian’s bachelor party. While Mikkel never matured past teenage laser tag-prodigy, Sebastian has grown into a career-obsessed workaholic who’s using the party to schmooze a potential client. But when the bachelor party stumbles head-first into an

alien invasion, it’s up to Mikkel and Sebastian to reunite as the kick-ass lasertag duo they once were and fight back.

“Blasted” is headlined by Axel Bøyum and Fredrik Skogsrud and also stars Mathias Luppichini, André Sørum, Eirik Hallert, Evelyn Rasmussen Osazuwa and Ingrid Bolsø Berdal.

“It is very exciting to be the first Norwegian sci-fi comedy in production,” said Are Heidenstrøm, producer and CEO of Miso Film Norway. “Emanuel Nordrum and Martin Sofiedal have created an amazing story where we finally get clarity in the light phenomenon in Hessdalen.”

Claire Willats, director of international original film Nordics, said “Miso Film has been fantastic partners throughout the years.”

“We looking forward to introducing ‘Blasted’ to our members worldwide with it’s bold new concept to come out of the region, sharp humour and enjoyable action scenes,” added Willats.

“Blasted” will release globally on Netflix in 2022.

Netflix has been ramping up commissions of films and series originals from Scandinavia in recent months. The streamer recently ordered “Loving Adults,” its first Danish language film starring Dar Salim (“Borgen,” “Game of Thrones”) and Sonja Ricther (“The Bridge”), with Barbara Rothenborg (“White Sand”) directing.