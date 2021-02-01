Netflix Orders Sonic the Hedgehog 3D Animated Series ‘Sonic Prime’

Sonic the Hedgehog is getting a brand-new 3D animated present on Netflix.

The 30-year-old character might be featured in “Sonic Prime,” a kids-and-family collection from Sega of America and WildBrain, set to premiere worldwide on Netflix in 2022.

The 24-episode collection options Sonic in an journey the place the destiny of an odd new multiverse rests in his gloved arms — and in addition represents a “journey of self-discovery and redemption” for the speedy, blue spiny mammal.

“Sonic is a beloved character and holds a particular place in everybody’s coronary heart together with my very own,” Dominique Bazay, Netflix’s director of unique animation, mentioned in an announcement. “I spent many hours with the Blue Blur as a child and it’s a privilege to have the ability to carry this character everybody is aware of and loves on a model new journey with Netflix — one {that a} era of loyal followers and model new followers round the world can take pleasure in.”

The Netflix venture comes on the heels of Paramount Footage’ live-action “Sonic the Hedgehog” film starring Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic, James Marsden as Tom and Jim Carrey as the villainous Dr. Robotnik. The movie, which premiered Aug. 21, 2020, pulled in $149 million domestically and $320 million worldwide. Sega and Paramount have introduced {that a} sequel is in growth.

The “Sonic Prime” collection on Netflix might be aimed toward youngsters aged six to 11, in addition to “legacy Sonic followers of all ages.” The collection for Netflix might be animated at WildBrain’s Vancouver studio, and Sega and WildBrain will collectively take part throughout manufacturing, distribution and licensing. Man of Motion Leisure, creators of “Ben 10” and the characters and crew in Disney’s Oscar-winning characteristic “Large Hero 6,” are on board as showrunners and government producers.

Since its 1991 debut, Sonic the Hedgehog video games have bought greater than 1.14 billion items bought and downloaded, based on Sega of America.