Netflix Orders Swedish Limited Series ‘The Unlikely Assassin’

Netflix has ordered “The Unlikely Assassin,” a Swedish restricted collection based mostly on Thomas Pettersson’s eponymous 2018 award-winning e-book.

The five-part drama collection is a fictional interpretation of how Stig Engström, the graphic designer named because the suspected assassin of Sweden’s prime minister Olof Palme, managed to elude justice proper as much as his demise via a mix of audacity, luck and a perplexed police power.

Engström’s homicide was not deliberate properly, he did all the pieces incorrect from the start and nearly nobody believed his lies about what he truly did throughout that fateful night time in 1986 in Stockholm, Sweden. The collection will query how police might have let the suspect get away, regardless of monitoring him.

The collection is written by Wilhelm Behrman and Niklas Rockström (“Caliphate,” “Earlier than We Die”). Charlotte Brändström (“The Witcher”) is the conceptual director and can helm the primary two episodes of the present.

The Swedish-language collection shall be produced by FLX, the manufacturing firm whose credit embrace the Netflix unique collection “Quicksand” and “Love & Anarchy.” “The Unlikely Assassin” will launch on Netflix in 2021.

One in every of Sweden’s most beloved comedians and actors, Robert Gustafsson (“The Hundred-Yr-Previous Man Who Climbed Out of the Window and Disappeared”) will play the lead function as Engström. The collection can even be headlined by Eva Melander, Mikael Persbrandt and Peter Andersson.

The solid additionally consists of Joel Spira, Emil Almén, Shanti Roney, Torkel Petterson, Henrik Norlén, Lia Boysen, Magnus Krepper, Björn Bengtsson, Peter Viitanen and Cilla Thorell.

“It’s an thrilling problem and a terrific duty to painting Stig Engström, but additionally, in a method, a type of remedy. Since I used to be on the identical cinema as Olof Palme on the night time of the homicide, this case has at all times felt like an abscess that by no means disappears — and I’m not alone in feeling that,” stated Gustafsson.

“The speculation about Engström is probably the most logical one and the one which the most recent Palme investigation group has concluded as the correct one. Additionally it is the idea I imagine — and now there’s a likelihood for me to grasp the occasion and study Stig Engström’s character,” stated the actor.

The collection “explores and depicts the insufficient police work across the Palme Inquiry throughout the Eighties and Nineties,” added Gustafsson.

Tesha Crawford, director of Nordic Unique Series at Netflix, identified that the “gripping and difficult case has intrigued individuals each in Sweden in addition to the remainder of the world for greater than 34 years.”

Brändström stated she “definitely remembers the immense nationwide trauma brought on by the assassination of Olof Palme in February 1986, a trauma that also quietly rumbles on at the moment.”

The thriller of Olof Palme’s killing has additionally impressed Schiaffino Musarra’s Swedish crime comedy collection “We Received This” which was lately acquired by AMC Networks for the U.S., Canada and the U.Ok.