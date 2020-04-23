Netflix Orders ‘Vinterviken 2021’ from Endemol Shine’s Filmlance Intl. – Variety

Netflix has positioned an order for “Vinterviken 2021,” a recent adaptation of the acclaimed 1993 Mats Wohl novel, “Vinterviken,” the U.S. streaming large introduced Thursday.

In a coup for Endemol Shine’s EMEA scripted division, “Vinterviken 2021” shall be produced by Filmlance Worldwide, a part of the Endemol Shine Group and producer of the unique “The Bridge” (“Bron”/”Broen”), a milestone in Nordic Noir, in addition to “Caliphate,” which earlier this 12 months broke viewers data on Swedish public broadcaster SVT’s VOD catch-up service SVT Play.

The unique novel impressed a high-profile film of the identical title. The inclusion of the 12 months within the new film’s title seems to be like a declaration of intentions. A highschool romantic drama, “Vinterviken 2021” plumbs social inequalities and prejudice which have solely grown within the 25 years for the reason that novel, doing so by way of a teen love story between Elisabeth and John-John the place the viewers uncover, together with its younger protagonists the pressure of such phenomena.

Within the new Netflix title, within the transient plot line unveiled by Netflix, the 2 kids are raised in the identical metropolis, but stay gentle years aside, divided by an financial, social and cultural gulf – till, that’s, the day once they begin in the identical highschool class.

“Mats Wahl’s novel portrays a timeless theme: Love past social standing and sophistication,” stated “Vinterviken 2021” producer Teresa Alldén. “The brand new movie adaptation should mirror the event of society. ‘Vinterviken 2021’ ought to thus be a contemporary story about experiencing real love in a world filled with prejudice and financial inequality.”

The movie is directed by Alexis Almström and written by Dunja Vujovic, who collaborated with Alldén on upcoming Filmlance Intl. TV collection “High Canine,” made for C Extra/TV 4. It’s set to be launched globally by Netflix in 2021 and co-produced by Sveriges Tv (SVT), Sweden’s public broadcaster.

“I’ll always remember after I watched ‘Vinterviken’ as a young person within the ‘90s,” added Almström. He added: “Rather a lot has occurred since then, not solely in a great way. A sense of hopelessness is turning into prevalent amongst younger folks, no matter background. So I’m excited to share this hopeful story about younger lovers breaking class obstacles with the worldwide Netflix viewers.

“We’re thrilled to have the ability to deliver a recent model of this contemporary Swedish traditional [novel] to a worldwide viewers and we consider that the common themes of affection, class variations and segregation will resonate with our audiences everywhere in the world,” commented Lina Brouneus, director, co-production & acquisition at Netflix.

She added: “We will’t wait to see how Alexis Almström and the remainder of the unbelievable workforce at Filmlance Worldwide will mirror the occasions that we stay in and make this story come to life once more.”

“Vinterviken 2021” provides to Netflix’s fast-building cannon of Swedish-language originals after it ordered its first, “Quicksand,” in 2017 from SF Studios Stockholm-based FLX and “The Bridge” co-writer Camilla Ahlgren, based mostly on a Malin Persson Giolito novel.

Netflix was attracted by Sweden’s custom of nice crime literature and collection, stated Erik Barmack, then Netflix VP of worldwide authentic collection. Whereas commissioning crime underworld thriller collection “Snabba Money” final June, Netflix has, nevertheless, gone past the boundaries of Nordic Noir, ordering up quirky hostage-situation thriller “Anxious Folks” and romantic dramedy “Love & Anarchy” and now high-school love story “Vinterviken 2021.”

Headed by “The Bridge” government producer Lars Blomgren, till he was appointed Endemol Shine head of scripted, EMEA, in June 2018, Filmlance Worldwide’s manufacturing credit soak up “The Bridge,” a darkish, melancholic crime procedural that was key within the present constructing reputation of non-English language drama collection; and sometimes edge-of-the-seat jihad terrorism thriller “Caliphate.”

Upcoming tasks are “Beartown” for HBO, adapting Frederick Beckman’s novel about how one horrible incident shatters the desires of a small Swedish neighborhood; crime imbroglio drama-thriller “High Canine,” a collection based mostly on best-selling creator Jens Lapidus’ newest trilogy; and 4 new, predictably gritty, “Beck” crime drama motion pictures.

Endemol Shine EMEA Scripted’s footprint continues to develop every year, with 69 non-English language dramas on air final 12 months, in comparison with 50 in 2018.