Netflix Original Series Exec Nina Wolarsky Exits Amid Reshuffle

One other Netflix exec is exiting the corporate within the wake of Cindy Holland’s shock departure and Bela Bajaria’s elevation to TV head simply over a month in the past.

Nina Wolarsky, Netflix’s vice chairman of authentic sequence – drama, is ready to depart the streamer after an eight-year tenure, Selection has realized. Wolarsky’s exit was prompted by a latest change in her position on the firm, in accordance with sources, which probably figured as a part of the changes Bajaria is making amongst her govt ranks.

The Wolarsky information comes only a week after president of originals Jane Wiseman was proven the door. The continued senior administration exodus from Netflix additionally contains Channing Dungey, to whom Wolarsky beforehand reported. Dungey stepped down from her vice chairman of authentic content material position to succeed Peter Roth as chairman of Warner Bros. Tv Group.

Wolarsky will stay at Netflix to assist transition to her successor, who has but to be named. Her final day will probably be someday in November.

“Nina was a part of the crew that began authentic sequence at Netflix in our early days and she or he has at all times introduced nice ardour, creativity and style to her position through the years. We are going to miss her, however we’re grateful for her contributions and need her effectively for her subsequent chapter,” stated Bajaria in a press release.

All through her time at Netflix, Wolarsky oversaw the non-genre drama sequence crew, shepherding among the streamer’s largest hits, together with “Orange is the New Black,” “The Crown,” and Ava DuVernay’s restricted sequence “When They See Us.” She additionally labored with Shonda Rhimes on upcoming drama “Bridgerton,” the primary sequence to emerge from the powerhouse showrunner’s large general cope with Netflix.