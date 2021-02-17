Netflix Picks up Chinese Fantasy Film ‘New Gods: Nezha Reborn’

World streaming platform Netflix has picked up worldwide rights to mainland Chinese animated function “New Gods: Nezha Reborn.” The Gentle Chaser Animation Studios title was one of many seven main titles to launch final week in Chinese cinemas over the height Lunar New Yr vacation interval.

The platform has unique worldwide streaming rights outdoors mainland China. It didn’t verify a date for worldwide availability.

Gross field workplace in mainland China reached RMB235 million ($36.4 million) after six days on launch. Ticketing and information service Maoyan forecasts that it’s going to finally end with a RMB407 million ($63 million) complete.

“Nezha Reborn” is the third excessive profile industrial title picked up by Netflix previously couple of months. Earlier, the platform licensed “The Yin-Yang Grasp: Dream of Eternity,” a interval fantasy motion movie by Guo Jingming which launched on Dec. 25. It adopted that with one other of the Chinese New Yr releases, “The Yin Yang Grasp,” directed by Li Weiran and produced via the Huayi Brothers studio.

“Nezha Reborn” was directed by animation director and editor Zhao Ji, who beforehand directed hit “White Snake.” It encompasses a Mandarin-language voice case that features Yang Tianxiang, Xuan Xiaoming, Ling Zhenhe, Zhu Ke’er and Li Shimeng.

The movie is one other retelling of the basic mythological textual content “The Romance of the Gods,” however modernized to provide the setting Donghai Metropolis, a melting pot the place gods and other people from totally different cultures co-exist, look cool, modern and futuristic.

The revised story tells the story of younger god Nezha who’s reborn as Li Yunxiang, a younger daredevil supply courier, some 3,000 years after the story’s authentic setting and the Battle of the Gods. Li discovers his true id and valiantly battles the Dragon Clan, their masked murderer, and different enemies, to guard his family and friends in a story of life and dying.

Produced by Gentle Chaser, the movie was backed by Alibaba Footage, Bona Film Group and Chinese video leisure platform Bilibili. It had a theatrical launch in Singapore via Clover Movies and is about to play in Japanese theaters from Feb. 26.