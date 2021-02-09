Netflix Picks up Chinese New Year Fantasy ‘The Yin Yang Grasp’

Netflix has picked up worldwide rights to “The Yin Yang Grasp” a movie that is without doubt one of the massive seven tentpole titles that may open in mainland Chinese cinemas on Friday and compete for Lunar New Year vacation audiences.

Netflix acquired distribution rights in the remainder of the world ex-mainland China from Huayi Brothers Media (“The Eight Hundred”).

The fantasy film is a game-to-film adaptation of “Onmyoji” directed by Li Weiran (“Love Will Tear Us Aside,” “Welcome to Shamatown”) and starring Chen Kun (“Mojin: The Misplaced Legend”) and Zhou Xun (“Cloud Atlas,” “Painted Pores and skin”).

It shouldn’t be confused with one other movie with an identical title “The Yin-Yang Grasp: Dream of Eternity” that finally attracts on the identical supply materials. The latter is the primary factor of a two-part, book-to-film adaptation, directed by Guo Jingming (“Tiny Occasions”). Netflix acquired rights to the Guo title from gross sales company Fortissimo Movies forward of the movie’s mainland China launch on Dec. 25. It earned some $75 million in three weeks on launch, however its profession was dogged by accusations that scenes had been plagiarized.

Li’s model is skewing strongly in direction of a feminine viewers, in keeping with ticketing company Maoyan. The agency studies that the movie has already logged some $3 million of superior ticket gross sales.

Netflix supplied a synopsis: “In ‘The Yin Yang Grasp,’ the world is on the verge of a devastating conflict with the monsters who’re coming again to retrieve the Scaling Stone. Yin Yang Grasp Qingming (Chen Kun)’s life is in peril and he travels to totally different worlds to arrange for the upcoming assaults. On his journey, Qingming finds that the important thing to all of the calamities is embracing his hybrid id of each human and monster. We see Chen Kun and Zhou Xun’s characters Qingming and Bai Ni in a relationship. William Chan performs Ci Mu, portrays a classy character that transforms from good to evil.”

The movie was produced by Chen Kuo-fu and Chang Chia-lu who beforehand collaborated on a number of function movies, together with “Painted Pores and skin: The Resurrection,” and Huayi’s “Detective Dee” franchise.

Different key credit on the movie embrace: Yoshihito Akatsuka (“Journey to the West: The Demons Strike Again,” “Kill Invoice,” “Seediq Bale”) as artwork director; Japan’s Shigeru Umebayashi (“Within the Temper for Love,” “The Grandmaster”) as music composer; and Golden Horse Awards and Hong Kong Movie Awards winner Nicky Li (“Shock Wave 2,” “Wolf Warriors”) as motion choreographer.