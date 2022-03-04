Netflix plans to buy the studio behind Stranger Things and The Walking Dead mobile games

Although the transaction would close in the coming months, the platform intends to invest several million euros.

It is no longer surprising to find news about more study purchasesalthough our jaws dropped with the acquisitions experienced at the beginning of 2022. The news related to Activision Blizzard and Microsoft, as well as those that unite Bungie and Sony have caught us off guard, although the industry has not let to reflect more similar movements.

Netflix will invest 65 million euros in the operationNetflix He did not want to miss this party and has shared his plans to buy the mobile developer Next Games, a transaction that will close in the coming months. As read in the statement published by the studio, the on-demand series and movie platform would be willing to invest €65 million to carry out this operation, which would introduce them even more in the industry that concerns us.

Next Games has stood out in the mobile market with games like The Walking Dead: Our World and The Walking Dead: No Man’s Land, although it also signed a collaboration with Netflix that has resulted in the title of Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales. From the perspective of Netflix, the vice president of the video game department, Michael Verdubelieves that “Although we are just starting out in games, I am confident that together with Next Games we will be able to build a world-class portfolio of games that our members around the world will love.”

Although the platform seeks to promote the internal development of video games, it has also taken decisive steps in the adaptation of great IPs to the field of the series. This has left us with applauded initiatives such as The Cuphead Show or the successful production of Arcane, although Netflix does not intend to release the accelerator and has already announced a film based on Bioshock.

More about: Netflix and Purchase of studios.