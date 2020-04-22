Netflix Plans to Raise $1 Billion More Through Debt Offering – Variety

Netflix goes again to the debt markets but once more, saying plans to supply $1 billion in junk bonds to fund operations and potential acquisitions.

The announcement comes the morning after the streamer posted an eye-popping 15.77 million internet new streaming subscribers for the primary quarter of 2020, a file quarterly growth pushed by the coronavirus pandemic.

As of the tip of March, Netflix reported $14.17 billion in debt. Most just lately, the streamer raised $2.2 billion in debt final fall. The corporate in its Q1 2020 shareholder letter mentioned “our present plan is to proceed to use debt to finance our funding wants.”

As a result of almost all of Netflix’s unique productions are at the moment on maintain, that can “shift out some money spending on content material to future years,” the corporate mentioned within the Q1 letter. Because of this, Netflix mentioned its money burn for 2020 might be far lower than it beforehand anticipated: It’s now projecting adverse free money move of $1 billion or higher for the complete 12 months, versus its earlier expectation of -$2.5 billion. The corporate’s free money move for 2019 was adverse $3.Three billion, which it believes would be the peak 12 months of its FCF deficit.

With its present outlook and stability sheet, Netflix mentioned it has greater than 12 months of “liquidity and substantial monetary flexibility.” The corporate ended Q1 with $5.2 billion in money and equivalents and maintains an untapped $750 million line of credit score.

In accordance to Netflix’s announcement, the brand new $1 billion in senior unsecured notes might be in U.S. greenback and euro denominations. Phrases of the debt providing might be decided by negotiations between the corporate and the preliminary purchasers.

For the primary quarter of 2020, Netflix reported curiosity expense of $184.1 million (3.2% of income) in contrast with $135.5 million (3.0% of income) a 12 months prior.