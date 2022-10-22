Netflix premiered a stifling thriller based on a true case

Joel Edgerton and Sean Harris in an acting duel in the film “The Stranger”

Fictions based on true crimes are booming on different platforms. In some cases under the docuseries format such as The girl in the photo o the vatican girlbut we also have versions that recreate cases like Dahmer, The Watcher or this film that just premiered on Netflix, The stranger (The Stranger).

[Más series y películas que te recomendamos en Qué puedo ver]

This film takes as its starting point a real case that was portrayed in the media at the time it happened in 2003 and was collected in the book written by Kate Kyriacou called The Sting: The Undercover Operation That Caught Daniel Morcombe’s Killer. The film is based on the investigation into the kidnapping and murder case of a 13-year-old Australian boy named Daniel Morcombe who disappeared from a bus stop in 2003, and also how a police officer worked undercover to get a guilty plea.

It may interest you The chilling case of “The girl from the Vatican: the disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi” arrives on Netflix

Joel Edgerton in the role of an undercover cop with a complex mission

Thomas M. Wright is the director of this film that stars Joel Edgerton (Obi Wan Kenobi and who is also one of the producers) like Mark and Sean Harris (Mission Impossible: Fallout) in the role of Henry Teague. The stranger runs through the mind of this murderer who wants to start his life over but who lives in the darkness of his past in the middle of an oppressive atmosphere. The suspense is not accompanied by music that arouses attention but is given from the same plot line. The horror of the events is mixed with moments of discomfort.

“The mechanics of an undercover investigation are fascinating (…) But what fascinated us all more was the psychology of a relationship of two men who are trapped in a car and trapped in each other’s lives, but who constantly lie to each other the other. And that there is a lot at stake. Our film is something like The Truman Show, but malevolent”, analyzed Edgerton the film in an interview given to Sidney Morning Herald for the premiere of the film. This covert mission to which this story refers was called Operation Mr Big carried out by the Queensland Police in Australia.

The man cornered by his past in “The Stranger”

The stranger It doesn’t start in a linear way telling the facts, but the first 30 minutes are a bit disconcerting because the link between these two men who meet in a (seemingly) fortuitous way is not clear. The intrigue begins when the intentions of this policeman and the mission of getting the man to confess his crime are revealed.

It may interest you “The girl in the photo”: six chilling and heartbreaking revelations from the documentary that moves on Netflix

The film has many moments of short dialogues, with silences that only add more intrigue to this story. It is an intense, dark thriller that finds its light in its connection with the real story it tells.

“The stranger” recounts the case of the kidnapping and murder of a child in 2003

The cast is completed with Ewen Leslie and el roll the Milliken, Jada Alberts como Det Rylett, Matthew Sunderland, Steve Mouzakis like Paul, Mike Foenander, Lucinda Nicholas y Fletcher Humphrys in the role of detective Ikin among others. The real names were changed for this film and many of the events reported are recreated and have no relation to what happened.

KEEP READING:

6 Argentine movies of 2022 that you can watch in streaming

“The Bear”: everything that is known about the second season

5 reasons why we like the series of Ryan Murphy, creator of “Dahmer”