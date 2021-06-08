Netflix presentations first take a look at Vikings: Valhalla, sequel to unique collection

For Geeked Week, Netflix has proven a excellent quantity of stories about other collection and films. From Vikings: Valhalla, a sequel to the unique collection, we’ve got noticed a primary glance via how some scenes had been shot.

This preview has dissatisfied some lovers, because it does now not proportion anything else in regards to the historical past of the collection. On the other hand, it does display a first take a look at some scenes from the collection. The clip shared on Twitter large Viking ships, battles and glimpses of what the brand new Viking international is like.

Set sail at the back of the scenes of Vikings: Valhalla #GeekedWeek %.twitter.com/gr3RCCsbjJ — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 7, 2021

Vikings was once a super good fortune throughout its six seasons. The collection has already concluded, however Vikings nonetheless has so much to mention with its sequel, Valhalla. This new collection is advanced greater than a century (100 years) later from the occasions of the unique collection. The tale will practice the tale of the descendants of a few characters that we noticed within the unique tale, or even of latest characters who will search their position in Valhalla.

Whilst Vikings confirmed the golden age and the start of the tip of the Viking age, Valhalla will display the tip of the age.

In regards to the collection, directed by means of Vikings author Michael Hirst and Die Laborious and The Fugitive co-writer Jeb Stuart. The collection will characteristic Sam Corlett as Leif Eriksson, Frida Gustavsson as Freydis Eriksdotter, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson as Olaf Haraldsson, and David Oakes as Earl Godwin, amongst others.

Vikings: Valhalla has but to obtain a unencumber date on Netflix.