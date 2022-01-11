Netflix publishes the beautiful digital book on the art of ‘The Mitchells against the machines’ for free

In mid-2021, Netflix released what was one of its great animated films of the year: ‘The Mitchells against the machines’ offered an alternative vision of the internet through a different and quite good proposal.

Now that Hollywood awards season is coming and Netflix is ​​promoting their productions to opt for all kinds of sought-after statuettes, the movie that was produced by the same names behind jewels like ‘Spider-Man: A New Universe’, has received promotional content from which we can all benefit: a completely free digital art book.

‘The Art of The Mitchells vs the Machines’





This is the digital version of the original art book that was published last year, and it includes a ton of behind-the-scenes content from the film’s creation.

‘The Art of The Mitchells vs the Machines’ contiene from concept art to details on character design, or 2D and 3D animation techniques used to enhance the specific vision of the world of the characters. In addition to this the book is full of interviews with the team behind the film.





My favorite part of this book is probably the fact that you can download all the images of the concept art and use them as wallpapers, or for anything else you can think of as long as you are not going to violate copyright.

The book is packed with beautiful illustrations in a pretty cool style, even eye-catching to those who haven’t even seen the movie. Although after seeing this and knowing that the story has to do with our relationship with the Internet, it probably catches your attention.