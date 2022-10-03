Netflix raised prices in Spain a year ago: all this indicates that they will rise again very soon

Netflix is ​​undoubtedly one of the most important streaming services today due to the precedents it set in the general market, but it is not going through its best moment. The users they are practically fleeing the platform due to the high prices that is currently having the monthly subscription to access all the content, especially since the rise they made just a year ago to 17.99 euros the maximum option.

And it is that although we think that this may be the price ceiling of the platform, we are really wrong. If we look at the state of the current market, the policies of other companies, and also the steps that has taken Netflix in the past suggests that we are about to witness a new price increase that no one will like, just one year after the last rise.

The price of Netflix in Spain would be about to change

If we go to the United States right now to sign up for a Netflix account, the top subscription price is $19.99. In the case of Spain, as we have previously mentioned, it is 17.99 euros. This price increase in the United States came almost at the same time as in Spain and now, a year later, it is expected that the same strategy will be repeated in order to match them.





The value of the euro right now is behind the dollar, something that did not happen before. This makes it pointless that right now Netflix Spain costs less than Netflix in the United States. This puts us in the situation that surely the price can rise above 20 euros to respond to this loss of the value of our own currency.

And this is not something Netflix is ​​unique in. If we look at Apple, we have seen how with the launch of the new iPhone 14 they have decided to increase the base price of all their models in Europe by more or less 100 euros. This price increase has not materialized in the United States where they have not decided to make such an obvious price increase. And the culprit has undoubtedly been the economic situation and the lack of strength of the euro.

All this makes it illogical that we are talking about prices that are behind in the Spanish market. This surely makes When a year has passed since the last price increase in our country, let’s consider another increase, and that will cause many other users who believe that the quality of the content is not worth what they ask for to be scared away. Although it can also be produced in the month of January, which is when it was made in the United States this year.

Finally, we must remember the surveys that Netlfix was conducting this summer about the impression that paying more money for the platform would generate for users. This is a first contact that the company tries to make in order to visualize in a general framework if it is viable or not. Although, it should also be remembered that in order to compensate for this rise, it is possible to end up implementing the ad system that was also asked in this survey.

But what is clear is that those users who do not want to see annoying ads before playing Netflix content they will have to go through the box and leave a lot of money in the subscription fee. We will have to be attentive, but surely in November we will have a great scare due to everything that we have stated in this article.