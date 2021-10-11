Netflix raises its costs in Spain: that is how the entire plans stay from as of late

Two weeks after pageant within the Spanish marketplace for collection and streaming motion pictures is reinforced due to the touchdown of HBO Max, the main platform —Netflix— has simply introduced a transformation within the costs of its plans …

… from as of late, Monday, October 11, Netflix makes two of the 3 plans dearer that provides its subscribers:





Fundamental : No alternate, stays on 7,99 € .

: No alternate, stays on . Usual : Will increase its value through one euro, going to price 11,99 € .

: Will increase its value through one euro, going to price . Top class: It will increase its value through two euros, going to price 17,99 €.

If you happen to rent the carrier at the moment, the brand new costs shall be implemented to you. In case you are already Netflix customers, you’re going to get started receiving e-mails inside of per week informing you of when the velocity alternate will happen.

Netflix already raised its costs in August in different Ecu international locations (reminiscent of neighboring France)

From VHS to STREAMING all over the place

Why this modification? And why now?

Expanding their costs simply when extra pageant must face in our marketplace might appear counterintuitive, a motion interpretable best as the blow at the desk of a carrier that doesn’t see conceivable that its management is in peril…

… or because the outcome of heavy prices that Netflix is ​​dealing with to stay alongside of the massive manufacturers, so that you could finance the discharge of a considerable amount of unique subject matter. In truth, Netflix faces – on the finish of June – a debt of 14,926 million bucks.

Moreover, as regards Spain, Netflix is ​​getting ready for the rise in prices that the brand new Audiovisual Regulation will entail wherein the Executive works, which is able to power it to give a contribution cash to finance RTVE and the manufacturing of Ecu subject matter.

Keep in mind that, In 2020 by myself, Netflix launched 16 Spanish-produced titles, and that upload as much as greater than 50 between 2016 and closing month.