Netflix raises prices in the US again, and that always means a future rise in Spain: this is how the plans remain

A few hours ago, Netflix announced again a price increase in the United States, its home market, and it is striking because the last increase there had occurred only 440 days ago, that is, just over a year ago. It is also remarkable because the price of Netflix is ​​increasingly distanced from its competitors, as is the case in Spain.

Prices go up $1 on the Basic plan, which goes from $8.99 to $9.99, $1.49 on the Standard Plan, which goes from $13.99 to $15.49, and two dollars on the Premium Plan, which goes from $17.99 to $19.99.





Netflix price rise in the US means future rise in the rest of the world

In Spain, the price of Netflix also rose recently, in October 2021, leaving the plans at 7.99 euros, 12.99 euros and 17.99 euros. However, that increase corresponded to a previous price increase in the United States, which had already set those equivalent prices in October 2020.

The rise of October 2021 had reached Europe earlier. In the summer I had already climbed in France, for what of moving here, it is possible that we will see it much sooner in other countries. Until now, Netflix has maintained the price of the Basic plan in Spain since its launch six years ago, and it is likely that after this rise in the United States it will also rise here for the first time.

What is already a reality is that after the last increase in Spain, the Standard plan (12.99 euros) is already worth more than the Premium plan (11.99 euros) when the company arrived in Spain. If they move almost identically with respect to what has happened in the United States, in the next rise we can see the Premium plan close to 20 euros, remaining at 19.99 euros.

All this comes while competitor prices are half price or less. HBO Max costs 8.99 euros per month, Disney+ 8.99 euros, Prime Video 36 euros per year, etc. Netflix costs the same each month as Disney + and HBO Max combined.