Netflix Ramps Up Turkey Slate With Raft of New Projects

Netflix has revealed a powerful Turkish unique sequence and movie slate, and unveiled particulars of works in progress, throughout a content material presentation on Tuesday.

New unique initiatives that may begin manufacturing shortly embrace an untitled motion journey sequence set on a submarine, starring Kivanc Tatlitug, directed by Tolga Karacelik, and produced by OGM Photos with Jason George as lead author; sequence “The Uysals,” the place an architect leads a double life as a punk, produced by Ay Yapım, written by Hakan Gunday, and directed by Onur Saylak.

Upcoming sequence additionally embrace “Midnight on the Pera Palace,” created and produced by Karga Seven Photos, a Crimson Arrow Studios firm, written by Elif Usman and directed by Karga’s Emre Sahin, tailored from the non-fiction ebook of the identical title written by Charles King. The sequence depicts a younger journalist’s encounter with the Pera Palace Resort in Istanbul, the place she discovers that one of the historic rooms is a portal to the yr 1919.

Additionally produced by Ay Yapım, sequence “Because the Crow Flies” from author Meric Acemi, will depict the conflict between Gen X and Gen Z. “Membership,” produced by Saner Ayar and Ayse Durmaz of O3 Medya with Zeynep Gunay Tan and Seren Yuce as administrators, has Necati Sahin main the writers’ room, and tells the story of a seamstress working at an Istanbul nightclub in 1955.

Sitcom “Ersan Kuneri,” created and directed by Cem Yilmaz, who can also be the lead actor within the sequence set within the erotic movie trade of the Nineteen Seventies, produced by Cmylmz Fikirsanat.

Movie “Have You Ever Seen Butterflies?” relies on a 1999 play and follows a genius within the Istanbul of 1948 as she retains up with an ever-changing setting. Yilmaz Erdogan is the author, the movie can be directed by Andac Haznedaroğlu, and the forged consists of Ecem Erkek, Engin Alkan and Devrim Yakut.

Coming-of-age romantic movie “Summer season ’96,” directed by Ozan Aciktan and produced by OGM, is due July 2021 and stars Ece Cesmioglu, Fatih Sahin and Halit Ozgur Sari, whereas “Love Me So A lot,” tracks a journey undertaken by a jail officer and an inmate.

Pelin Distas, Netflix’s director of unique content material for Turkey, stated: “We consider that Turkey is one of the key artistic facilities for nice storytelling that resonates world wide. Due to this fact, ramping up our funding with our new originals makes us extraordinarily excited. We’re proud to proceed creating international alternatives for the proficient artists of this nice nation, and sharing their genuine tales with our members in Turkey and world wide.”

“With an ever-growing slate of unique motion pictures and licensed content material throughout a wealthy 123 of genres, we need to give our members extra moments to share the enjoyment that comes from being immersed in nice tales. We hope that the brand new initiatives we introduced as we speak supply a glimpse of our love and keenness for content material made in Turkey,” stated Nuha Eltayeb, director of content material acquisitions for the Center East, North Africa and Turkey at Netflix.

The presentation additionally teased photos from upcoming unique sequence “Fatma,” “50m2,” and movies “Wrestle Alley,” “Leyla Eternal” and “Azizler.”