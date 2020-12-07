Netflix Reboots Australian Young Adult Series ‘Heartbreak Excessive’

Streaming platform, Netflix has commissioned a reboot of standard Australian younger grownup collection “Heartbreak Excessive,” with Fremantle Australia producing alongside Dutch manufacturing firm NewBe. NewBe acquired the rights from Brian Abel, associate of the late Ben Gannon, who created and produced the unique.

The unique collection performed out over seven seasons from 1994 to 1999. Set within the fictional inner-city Sydney college Hartley Excessive, it tackled all the pieces from intercourse, medication and crime, to multiculturalism, racism and rising up. All 210 episodes of the unique collection are streaming now on Netflix.

The brand new collection will likely be set and shot in a Sydney highschool, and sort out younger grownup points of contemporary occasions. The reboot may have eight episodes and is about to debut in 2022.

Que Minh Luu, Netflix’s director of originals in Australia, mentioned: “We haven’t had a rebellious Australian YA collection on display screen for the reason that unique ‘Heartbreak Excessive,’ so that is nicely overdue. The brand new ‘Heartbreak Excessive’ is for younger folks in Australia in the present day to really feel seen — showcasing their tales, senses of humor and aesthetics to the world, and reminding everybody that they’re much, a lot cooler than us. It’s additionally for the ’90s youngsters, followers of the unique collection who bear in mind what it’s wish to really feel understood by a TV present, then racking off.”

Fremantle Australia govt producers Chris Oliver-Taylor and Carly Heaton mentioned: “We can’t wait to carry to Netflix audiences, younger and previous, a really good and unashamedly Australian reimagining of ‘Heartbreak Excessive’.”

NewBe’s govt producers Jeroen Koopman and Tarik Traidia mentioned: “It’s been an exhilarating experience from the beginning; from the primary concept of bringing this childhood gem again to the display screen to truly buying the remake rights from Brian Abel. It’s now as much as us to find out how the story continues for the following gen, some 25 years later.”