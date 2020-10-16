Netflix Releases ‘Bridgerton’ Premiere Date, Photos (TV News Roundup)

In as we speak’s TV News Roundup, Netflix introduced the premiere date for “Bridgerton,” and HBO unveiled the trailer for the second season of “His Darkish Supplies.”

DATES

MTV introduced the return of “Jersey Shore Household Trip” with back-to-back episodes premiering Nov. 19. Following the dramatic occasions of the Season 3 finale, the truth present will kick off with the forged taking up a whole resort, forming their very own bubble amid the pandemic, and DJ Pauly D, Mike “The State of affairs” Vinny and Ronnie hatching a plan to convey the household collectively.

“Bridgerton,” the primary Netflix sequence from Shonda Rhimes‘ Shondaland will premiere on Dec. 25. The sequence will comply with Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), the eldest daughter of a London-based household. As her household searches for her potential suitor, a scandal sheet written by Girl Whistledown (voiced by Julie Andrews) casts aspersions on Daphne. Together with Rhimes, the eight-episode sequence is govt produced by Betsy Beers and Chris Van Dusen. Right here some first look images:



FIRST LOOKS

HBO unveiled the trailer for the second season of “His Darkish Supplies,” which is able to debut Nov. 16. The season picks up after Lord Asriel (James McAvoy) opens a bridge to a brand new world and Lyra (Dafne Eager), devastated after the dying of her finest buddy, follows him down an unfamiliar path resulting in an unfamiliar metropolis. There, she meets Will (Amir Wilson), who can also be working from his previous, and journeys with him to reunite him along with his father amid a brewing warfare. In the meantime, Mrs. Coulter (Ruth Wilson) searches for Lyra, intent on bringing her dwelling. Terrence Stamp, Jade Anouka and Simone Kirby will be a part of the forged in Season 2. Watch the trailer under.

GREENLIGHTS

“Doc McStuffins” creator Chris Nee introduced her first slate of upcoming Netflix animated sequence. She created and can govt produce “Ridley Jones,” an action-adventure sequence that follows the six-year-old the titular character as she protects the museum she calls dwelling alongside her mom and grandmother. She additionally serves as govt producer on “Spirit Rangers” and “Dino Daycare.” The previous is a fantasy sequence following Indigenous American sibling trio Kodiak, Summer time and Eddy Skycedar who can remodel into their respective animal spirit to guard their dwelling, whereas the latter facilities on a nursery for child dinosaurs.

Epix ordered the upcoming dramedy “Bridge and Tunnel” to sequence. The six-episode sequence, written, directed and govt produced by Edward Burns and beforehand introduced in growth as “Gibson Station,” will premier Jan. 24, 2021. Set in 1980, the sequence follows a gaggle of latest school graduates who wish to pursue their desires in Manhattan whereas staying true to their roots in a working-class Lengthy Island city. The forged contains Sam Vartholomeos, Caitlin Stasey, Gigi Zumbado, Jan Luis Castellanos, Brian Muller and Isabella Farrell. Aaron Lubin and Lori Keith Douglas be a part of Burns as govt producers. Manufacturing is at the moment underway in New York.

PROGRAMMING

“Contained in the NBA” analyst Charles Barkley and three-time NBA champion and scratch golfer Stephen Curry will seem on Turner Sports activities’ The Match 3: Champions for Change charity occasion in November, based on Sportico. The 2 will fill in for Tiger Woods and Tom Brady, each of whom performed within the earlier iteration of the occasion in Could, which generated round $20 million for coronavirus aid.

UPtv will air all 153 episodes of “Gilmore Women” main as much as the premiere of “Gilmore Women: Yr within the Life” on Nov. 29. In celebration of the present’s twentieth anniversary and the community’s annual Thanskgiving week “Gilmore the Merrier” binge-a-thon, UPtv will air episodes 24 hours a day and have watch-and-win sweepstakes with a prize each hour. The weeklong occasion may also function unique behind-the-scenes and trivia with forged and crew, in addition to newly shot insights from among the forged.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Crown Media Household Networks appointed Robin Thomas govt vice chairman of shopper insights, technique and analytics. Within the newly created place, Thomas will spearhead the corporate’s analysis division to plan and coordinate built-in analysis methods that help Crown Media’s overarching marketing strategy. Thomas may also be accountable for optimizing the corporate’s aims within the programming, distribution, advert gross sales and advertising departments. Thomas will report back to Crown Media president and CEO Wonya Lucas. Previous to her appointment, she held senior positions at Disney ABC Tv Group, WGN America and Turner Broadcasting, Inc.

Ozy Media tapped Chris Rantamaki as the chief director of TV and video, as the corporate grows its roster of tv tasks. In his position, Rantamaki will lead the corporate’s tv growth, manufacturing and distribution efforts, reporting to Ozy CEO Carlos Watson. He’ll be a part of govt producer Marion Cunningham and director of manufacturing Lindsay Roger as a part of the TV crew. Beforehand, Rantamaki oversaw sequence at Eko, a digital interactive content material startup, and served because the senior vice chairman of growth and manufacturing at Discovery.

INITIATIVES

ViacomCBS introduced the 11 writers chosen as a part of the ViacomCBS Writers Mentoring Program: comedy writers Sara Casey, Rishi Chitkara, Manuel Herrera, Nina Kim and Janene Lin; and drama writers Yakira Chambers, Bradley Estrin-Barks, Natasha M. Corridor, Obiageli “Obi” Odimegwu, Melissa Park and Andrew Saito. This system, now in its seventeenth yr and beneath a brand new identify to mirror the merger between CBS and Viacom, goals to supply mentorship, entry and alternative for writers. The eight-month program pairs writers with ViacomCBS govt mentors who assist them craft new materials. Following mentorship, the writers have interaction in a 16-week workshop to study concerning the tv enterprise and achieve entry to business figures.

LATE NIGHT

Tonight, “Jimmy Kimmel Reside” will function friends Foo Fighters, Josh Gad and former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, whereas New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Nick Offerman will seem on “The Day by day Present With Trevor Noah.”