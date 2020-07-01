Netflix Releases ‘Cursed’ Trailer (Watch) – Variety

In in the present day’s TV information roundup, Netflix debuted the official trailer for “Cursed” and ESPN introduced that Pablo Torre will turn into the full-time host of the “ESPN Day by day” podcast.

DATES

Comedy Central has introduced that “Company” will premiere its third and remaining season on July 22 at 10:30 p.m. The six-episode season will comply with Matt, Jake, Lance and different Hampton DeVille workers as they work by means of the on a regular basis struggles of workplace life together with office battle, enterprise journeys and climbing the company ladder. “Company” stars Jake Weisman, Matt Ingebretson, Lance Reddick, Aparna Nancherla, Anne Dudek and Adam Lustick and was created by Weisman, Ingebretson and Pat Bishop.

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix launched the trailer for “Cursed,” launching July 17. Based mostly on the best-selling ebook of the identical title by Tom Wheeler and Frank Miller, “Cursed” reimagines the legend of King Arthur by means of the eyes of Nimue, who accompanies him on his journey to ship the sword to Merlin and finally turns into the tragic Girl of the Lake. “Cursed” stars Katherine Langford as Nimue, Devon Terrell as Arthur and Gustaf Skarsgård as Merlin and is govt produced by Wheeler, Miller and Leila Gerstein.

HBO has debuted the trailer for the ultimate season of anthology collection “Room 104,” premiering July 24 at 11 p.m. The collection returns with 12 half-hour episodes, every telling a novel story of the individuals who cross by means of the identical motel room. Created by Mark and Jay Duplass, “Room 104” goals to shock viewers each week with a brand new plot, style and tone for each episode.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

ESPN has introduced that commentator Pablo Torre will turn into the full-time host of the “ESPN Day by day” podcast beginning in August as a part of a multi-year contract extension. Torre takes over from unique host Mina Kimes as she transitions to ESPN’s “NFL Reside” as an analyst. As well as, Torre will proceed to seem on weekday discuss exhibits “Extremely Questionable” and “Across the Horn.” Torre first joined ESPN in 2012 as a senior author for ESPN.com and the community’s journal and has since contributed to a 123 of ESPN’s “30 for 30” brief movies along with serving as a co-host of “Excessive Midday” with Bomani Jones.

CuriosityStream has named Invoice Goodwyn as chief income officer and govt vice chairman of technique, enterprise improvement and partnerships. Goodwyn can be in control of revenue-generating technique and execution for international distribution concerning gross sales, advertising, sponsorship, promoting and enterprise improvement. Goodwyn joins CuriosityStream from Discovery, Inc. the place he labored for 30 years, most lately as vice chairman of Discovery training and previously as president and CEO.

Inside Version has employed Mary Calvi as a weekend anchor, filling in for Deborah Norville. Calvi joins Inside Version from WCBS, the place she is going to proceed to co-anchor “CBS 2 Information This Morning” and “CBS 2 Information at Midday.” Calvi has gained 12 Emmy awards for her breaking information protection and investigative items, and wrote the best-selling novel “Expensive George, Expensive Mary: A Novel of George Washington’s First Love.”

DEALS

Tomorrow Studios has acquired French producer Éric Rochant‘s first tv venture since “The Bureau.” Rochant will function showrunner, whereas Tomorrow Studios’ Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements will govt produce the brand new untitled collection specializing in intelligence officers from the U.S., China, Russia, UK and France who usually have run-ins with one another throughout their respective secret missions. This information follows Tomorrow Studios’ continued development, with an upcoming adaptation of “Cowboy Bepop” within the works and “Snowpiercer” lately being named the No. 1 leisure collection on cable.

LATE NIGHT

