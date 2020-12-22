Netflix Releases ‘Demise to 2020’ Trailer (TV News Roundup)

In right now’s TV information roundup, Netflix unveiled the premiere date for “Demise to 2020,” and HBO Max introduced the Season 3 premiere date for “Gomorrah.”

DATES

HBO Max introduced plans to drop everything of “Gomorrah” Season 3 on Jan. 21, foregoing the standard waterfall launch schedule of the prior seasons. The Italian crime drama sequence stars Marco D’Amore as a member of the Savastano Camorra clan and follows the facility struggles that escape when a foremost member of the felony group is arrested. The present additionally stars Salvatore Esposito, Cristina Donadio, Cristiana Dell’Anna, Arturo Muselli, Loris De Luna, Ivana Lotito, Gianfranco Gallo, Carlo Cerciello, Pasquale Esposito, Carlo Caracciolo and Andrea Di Maria. Watch a trailer under.

Fb Watch introduced an end-of-year particular entitled “Peace Out 2020” will stream Dec. 29 at 12 p.m. PT. Hosts Keke Palmer and David Dobrik will lead the particular by way of its numerous comedy bits and particular appearances. The present will touch upon a few of the memorable points of the yr and highlight those that helped everybody get by way of the various added challenges. Additionally, Becky G is about to carry out on the particular. Fb will donate 2.5 million meals to Feeding America on behalf of “Peace Out 2020.” Click on right here to watch a promotional video clip that includes Snoop Dogg.

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix introduced a brand new trailer for “Demise to 2020,” a brand new particular from “Black Mirror” govt producers Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones, which is able to premiere on the platform Dec. 27. The upcoming comedy, made in a documentary-style format, will function interviews with and appearances by Samuel L. Jackson, Hugh Grant, Lisa Kudrow, Kumail Nanjiani, Tracey Ullman, Samson Kayo, Leslie Jones, Diane Morgan, Cristin Milioti, Joe Keery and Laurence Fishburne. The particular “mockumentary” additionally takes a comedic spin on the occasions that unfolded all through this yr. Watch the trailer under.

DEVELOPMENT

Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz will create and govt produce an HBO Max sequence entitled “Inkwell,” with their firm Gloaming Productions producing the venture. The present will comply with a gaggle of Black surfers who quickly discover themselves tasked with stopping a mysterious drawback from consuming the U.S. The duo, identified collectively as Bush + Renz, may also write and direct for the primary and final episodes of the primary season. Bush + Renz not too long ago completed their function movie “Antebellum” and are additionally engaged on an upcoming film known as “Rapture.”