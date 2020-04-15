Netflix releases first look of new dating show Too Hot To Handle

Should you’re nonetheless experiencing withdrawal signs from the Love is Blind reunion particular, Netflix simply dropped the trailer for Too Hot to Handle – your subsequent dose of dating drama.

The eight-part dating competitors locations 10 single “commitment-phobes” from everywhere in the world in a seaside villa collectively within the hope that they’ll discover long run love.

Nevertheless, there’s a catch – no kissing or sexual exercise can happen if the contestants need to get their arms on the $100,000 (£79,220) prize.

Too Hot To Handle’s new trailer exhibits the swimwear-clad group flirting with one another and partying, as one contestant describes the villa as “actually heaven on Earth”.

Nevertheless, they’re quickly interrupted by Lana, an Alexa-like gadget, who informs them: “There are circumstances to your keep right here: no kissing or intercourse of any form.”

Because the goal of the sport is to “acquire deeper emotional connections”, Lana will deduct cash from the contestants’ whole prize quantity if any couple breaks the foundations on heavy petting.

That doesn’t appear to cease the group although, with the trailer showcasing heaps of snogging in addition to sexual frustration.

The singles’ impulses can even be examined throughout a quantity of risqué challenges, with the clip displaying one activity requiring the {couples} to tie one another up. “All we’ve bought to do is preserve our pants on,” one contestant says within the trailer, however will resisting temptation actually be that straightforward?

Three of the show’s contestants are from the UK – mannequin Chloe Veitch, health coach David Birtwistle and rugby participant Kelechi Dyke. The opposite contestants hail from Canada, Australia, Cork and several other states within the US.

Too Hot to Handle launches on Netflix on April 17th. Should you’re searching for extra to look at try our TV Information.