Netflix Releases ‘The Serpent’ Trailer (TV News Roundup)

In at the moment’s TV information roundup, Netflix revealed the premiere date and trailer for “The Serpent,” and Apple TV Plus introduced the streaming premiere date for “It’s the Easter Beagle, Charlie Brown.”

DATES

Netflix introduced that crime drama “The Serpent” will premiere on April 2. Impressed by actual occasions set within the Nineteen Seventies, the restricted sequence tells the story of the cruel killer Charles Sobhraj (Tahar Rahim) and his girlfriend Marie-Andrée Leclerc (Jenna Coleman), who prey on vacationers exploring the “hippie path” in South Asia. When Sobhraj turns into the chief suspect in a sequence of murders of younger Western vacationers, it’s as much as Herman Knippenberg (Billy Howle), a Dutch diplomat in Bangkok, to analyze the spree of crimes. The sequence additionally stars Ellie Bamber, Amesh Edireweer and Tim McInnerny. Directed by Tom Shankland and Hans Herbots, the sequence was written by Richard Warlow and Toby Finlay. Warlow, Shankland, Preethi Mavahalli, Lucy Richer and Damien Timmer served as government producers for Mammoth Display screen. Stephen Smallwood served as producer. All eight episodes launched first within the U.Ok., in January. Watch a trailer beneath.

Apple TV Plus introduced that “It’s the Easter Beagle, Charlie Brown” will start streaming on March 26. Within the traditional “Peanuts” particular, which first debuted on CBS in 1974, Peppermint Patty tries to show Marcie tips on how to enhance eggs, Snoopy will get a birdhouse for Woodstock and Linus convinces Sally that she doesn’t want to paint eggs as a result of the Easter Beagle will convey them. “It’s the Easter Beagle, Charlie Brown,” together with the opposite traditional Peanuts specials, was produced by the Hollywood animation studio Invoice Melendez Productions, with Lee Mendelson Movie Productions and Peanuts Worldwide.

Netflix revealed that the unique documentary sequence “Worn Tales” will premiere on April 1. Based mostly on the ebook by Emily Spivack, the eight-episode sequence will discover varied folks’s connections to their garments and the that means behind every garment. Spivack serves as an government producer on the sequence alongside Dara Horenblas, Morgan Neville, Jenji Kohan, Caitrin Rogers, Tara Herrmann and Blake McCormick. Blake Davis and David Rohde served as co-executive producers. Watch a teaser beneath.

Apple TV Plus introduced that the second half of the second season of “Helpsters” will premiere on March 5. From babysitting a lizard to planning a celebration, the live-action preschool present follows the Helpsters fixing a sequence of challenges by utilizing teamwork. Downside-solving friends Cody (Stephanie D’Abruzzo), Scatter (Tim Lagasse), Mr. Primm (Martin P. Robinson) and Coronary heart (Ingrid Hansen) shall be accompanied by a slew of superstar company this season, together with Robin Thede, Judah Friedlander, Kate Micucci and Indya Moore. Moreover, musical company embody Protoje, The Mowgli’s and Ne-Yo. Creator and showrunner Tim McKeon serves as an government producer alongside Kay Wilson Stallings. Watch a clip beneath.

Apple TV Plus additionally revealed that the second half of the premiere season of “Doug Unplugs” will premiere on April 2. Hailing from DreamWorks Animation and based mostly on Dan Yaccarino’s ebook sequence, the present follows a younger robotic named Doug (Brandon James Cienfuegos) who senses there’s extra to life than simply the info. Whereas different robots plug in for his or her every day obtain, Doug unplugs and journeys into the human world along with his finest pal Emma (Kyrie Mcalpin) to expertise its wonders firsthand. The voice forged additionally consists of Eric Bauza, Mae Whitman, Leslie David Baker and Becky Robinson. Yaccarino serves as an government producer on the sequence alongside Jim Nolan and Aliki Theofilopoulos. Watch a clip beneath.

Apple TV Plus revealed that the second half of the premiere season of “Ghostwriter,” a re-imagining of the traditional Sesame Workshop sequence from the early 90s, will premiere on Might 7. Main as much as that sequence return, Apple will launch “Ghostwriter: Past the Web page” on April 1. “Past the Web page” is hosted by youngsters’s ebook writer D.J. MacHale, and consists of supplemental materials for the present, together with 4 video diary entries starring Donna (Hannah Levinson), who will revisit a number of the sequence’ most beloved books. Donna may also embark on a journey to put in writing her personal unique story, with “Ghostwriter” characters popping in to assist her deal with varied challenges within the writing course of. Viewers can have entry to a web based exercise information that matches up with Donna’s journey, which shall be out there on Apple.com. In the meantime, the upcoming new episodes of the present itself observe its younger heroes as they attempt to save their ebook retailer and uncover the true identification of their ghostly companion. “Ghostwriter” stars Isaac Arellanes, Amadi Chapata, Levinson, Justin Sanchez and Jay Santiago. Luke Matheny returns as a author and director on the sequence, with Andrew Orenstein serving as showrunner. Produced by Sinking Ship Leisure, Kay Wilson Starlings serves as government producer. Watch a clip beneath.

PROGRAMMING

HBO Max introduced that “Made for Love” will start streaming this April. The comedy sequence is a darkly absurd and cynically poignant story of affection and divorce. It follows Hazel Inexperienced (Cristin Milioti), a 30-something lady on the run after 10 years in a suffocating marriage to Byron Gogol (Billy Magnussen), a controlling tech billionaire. She quickly discovers that her husband has implanted a monitoring system referred to as the “Made for Love” chip in her mind, which permits him to trace her, watch her and browse her “emotional information.” Hazel tries to regain her independence by fleeing to her desert hometown to take refuge together with her widower father Herbert (Ray Romano) and his artificial associate, Diane. The ten-episode sequence additionally stars Dan Bakkedahl, Noma Dumezweni, Augusto Aguilera, Caleb Foote, Kym Whitley, Nyasha Hatendi, Patti Harrison, Ione Skye, Jon Daly, Matty Cardarople, Mel Rodriguez and Sarunas Jackson. Showrunner Christina Lee serves as an government producer alongside Alissa Nutting, Patrick Somerville, Dean Bakopoulos, Liza Chasin and SJ Clarkson. Paramount Tv Studios is the studio. Watch a teaser beneath.

EVENTS

The ATX Tv Pageant introduced that this 12 months’s occasion shall be a 10-day digital pageant that runs from June 11-20. The immersive “at-home” expertise will function a 123 of screenings, panels, roundtable discussions, interstitial content material, VOD programming and particular occasions. Ticketing will embody the Pageant Badge ($150), Day Go ($25) and Single Occasions ($12). ATX TV can be launching its first-ever Digital Membership Program ($300), which can go on sale for a restricted time on April 1, permitting patrons unique entry to occasions and programming all 12 months lengthy, together with TV watch golf equipment, Q&A webinars and digital coffees and comfortable hours with the ATX TV workers. This 12 months’s tenth annual ATX Tv Pageant may also proceed its annual “The Pitch Competitors,” offered in partnership with Ultimate Draft Inc, The Black Checklist and the Sundance Institute’s Episodic Program. The competitors’s major focus is to offer 10 up-and-coming TV writers with the chance to current their TV pitches to a number of the trade’s high showrunners and executives, the place one winner and one runner-up shall be chosen. Semi-finalists for this 12 months’s competitors shall be introduced on March 5. Following the pageant, choose items of programming shall be launched on the ATX TV YouTube channel.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Beatriz Pedrosa-Guanch has been named senior vp of company communications for Univision. She involves the Spanish-language media large after working in advertising and communications for Apple, Burson-Marsteller and Verso Applied sciences. Rosemary Mercedes has resigned her submit as chief communications officer for the corporate, which was bought late final 12 months. She spent 15 years with Univision.