Netflix releases trailer for Over the Moon starring Sandra Oh and Hamilton’s Phillipa Soo

Streaming big Netflix has launched the first trailer at new animated movie Over the Moon – which boasts a formidable voice solid together with Killing Eve star Sandra Oh and Grammy winner Phillipa Soo (Hamilton).

The movie is the characteristic size directorial debut for Glen Keane, who beforehand received an Oscar for his quick movie Expensive Basketball, and additionally stars Ken Jeong (Loopy Wealthy Asians), John Cho (Looking out), Ruthie Ann Miles (All Rise).

In response to the streaming platform, the movie tells the story of a brilliant younger woman who builds a rocket ship to the moon to show the existence of a legendary Moon Goddess, and finally ends up on an sudden quest.

Over the Moon is described as “an exhilarating musical journey about transferring ahead, embracing the sudden, and the energy of creativeness”.

The movies contains songs written by Christopher Curtis, Marjorie Duffield, and Helen Park and is at present slated for an Autumn launch on Netflix – with no precise date having been offered as but.

The trailer introduces viewers to a lot of the major characters and the pleasing visible model of the movie, as the major character guarantees to show the existence of the Moon Goddess after members of her household solid doubt on whether or not she’s actual – and it appears like she’ll get thrown into all types of adventures instantly.

You may watch it in full under:

