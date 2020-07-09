Netflix releases unseen Unsolved Mysteries evidence and interviews for all six cases

Netflix’s Unsolved Mysteries landed earlier this month, inspiring quite a lot of viewers to storm social media with clues, evidence and theories in regards to the deaths featured within the sequence.

Now Netflix, which is dwelling to the true-crime reboot, has determined to help within the beginner sleuthing by releasing unseen interviews and video clips on Reddit.

In a submit revealed yesterday, the streaming large wrote: “Hey guys, Netflix right here! We’ve created a public drive with all the assembled evidence, case recordsdata, interviews, and video clips for every story that didn’t make it into the ultimate episodes.”

The assembled supplies, that are saved in a public Google Drive folder, embody pictures from every cases’ investigation in addition to nearer have a look at Rey Rivera‘s cryptic observe (episode one), Patrice Endres‘ wedding ceremony ring (episode two) and never-before-seen footage of interviewees discussing Xavier DuPond De Ligonnès sightings (episode three).

The folder additionally comprises unique clips which describe nameless recommendations on Alonzo Brooks (episode 4), the primary Berkshire UFO sightings (episode 5) and particulars about Gary McCullough‘s deserted truck (episode six).

Netflix’s Reddit submit has obtained over 3,200 up-votes on the positioning, with many commenters asking for a second season of the docuseries – it’s already been confirmed there are extra episodes coming quickly to Netflix.

Numerous fan theories in regards to the deaths featured in Unsolved Mysteries have been posted on Reddit, with one beginner sleuth connecting Rey Rivera’s observe to David Fincher’s 1997 movie The Sport, which encompasses a character dying in an identical strategy to Rivera. The idea gained a lot traction that the present’s co-creator Terry Dunn Meurer just lately spoke out about it.

With all cases featured on the present nonetheless unsolved, every episode of the documentary asks viewers to ship in suggestions and clues to the Unsolved Mysteries web site.

The present, which is a reboot of the 1980’s basic crime documentary, has been capable of assist ongoing investigations in earlier years, with police arresting two suspects accused of arson in 1990 after the case featured in an episode of Unsolved Mysteries and viewers despatched in over 1,600 leads about it.

Unsolved Mysteries is accessible to stream on Netflix. Take a look at our lists of the greatest Netflix sequence and the greatest Netflix motion pictures, or see what else is on with our TV Information.