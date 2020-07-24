Netflix Renews ‘Outer Banks’ for Second Season

Netflix has renewed younger grownup sequence “Outer Banks” for Season 2.

Created by Jonas Pate, Josh Pate, and Shannon Burke, the present stars Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Rudy Pankow, Austin North, Drew Starkey, Deion Smith, and Charles Esten. All will reprise their roles within the sequence, which premiered on April 15 on the streaming service. Pate, Pate and Burke will all return as showrunners and govt producers.

“Outer Banks” follows the lives of a gaggle of youngsters — referred to as the “pogues,” describing the working class locals who reside on the island — within the seashore city of the Outer Banks in North Carolina. They reside alongside the “kooks,” the rich residents who’ve second properties within the scenic space and with whom the pogues typically get into scuffles over socioeconomic politics.

In Season 1 of the teenager drama, the close-knit group of mates discovers a sunken boat that leads them on a hunt for their ringleader’s lacking father and a treasure hunt for $400 million in gold.

In a current interview with Selection, the forged explored its ties to teen drama predecessors “Dawson’s Creek” and “One Tree Hill.” (Cullen Moss, who portrays Deputy Shoupe, was on each reveals.)

Netflix has had some success with teen-focused sequence, specifically Mindy Kaling’s “By no means Have I Ever,” which the streaming leisure firm mentioned was seen by 40 million households, per its personal proprietary metrics. In its most not too long ago reported quarter, Netflix mentioned “House Pressure” introduced in 40 million households, “Too Sizzling to Deal with” attracted 51 million households, and “Ground Is Lava” introduced in a projected 37 million households.