Netflix Renews ‘Virgin River’ for Season 3 (TV News Roundup)

In at present’s TV information roundup, Netflix renewed “Virgin River” for season 3, and Fox introduced the premiere date for “The Nice North.”

RENEWALS

Netflix(*3*) has renewed “Virgin River(*3*)” for a 10-episode third season. The present follows a midwife and nurse (Alexandra Breckenridge(*3*)) who relocates to a California city and turns into entrenched within the lives of the townspeople as drama unfolds. Along with the season announcement, Netflix revealed that Breckenridge will reprise her position for one other season, with different returning actors together with Martin Henderson(*3*), Tim Matheson(*3*), Annette O’Toole(*3*), Colin Lawrence(*3*), Benjamin Hollingsworth(*3*), Grayson Gurnsey(*3*), Lauren Hammersley(*3*), Sarah Dugdale(*3*), Jenny Cooper(*3*), Daniel Gillies(*3*), Chase Petriw (*3*)and Marco Grazzini(*3*). They may even be joined by new collection common Zibby Allen(*3*) and Stacey Farber(*3*), who will recur as a brand new character. The season premiere will probably be introduced at a later date.

DATES

Fox(*3*) introduced “The Nice North(*3*)” will premiere on Feb. 14(*3*) at 8:30 p.m.(*3*) The present was created and is run by Wendy Molyneux(*3*) and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin(*3*), who’ve been serving as writers and government producers on “Bob’s Burgers(*3*).” It follows a single father (Nick Offerman(*3*)) and his kids, together with a daughter (Jenny Slate(*3*)) who has ambitions to pursue artwork, somewhat than the selecting up the household fishing commerce. Different voice actors embrace Will Forte(*3*), Dulcé Sloan(*3*), Paul Rust(*3*), Aparna Nancherla(*3*), Megan Mullally(*3*) and visitor star Alanis Morissette(*3*). Minty Lewis(*3*) writes on the collection, which can be government produced by Loren Bouchard(*3*).

PROGRAMMING

VH1(*3*) will simulcast the Season 13 premiere of “RuPaul’s Drag Race(*3*)” on the CW(*3*), MTV(*3*), MTV2(*3*), PopTV(*3*) and Brand(*3*) on Jan. 1(*3*) at 8 p.m(*3*). This marks the primary broadcast growth for the present in its historical past, simply in time for a brand new twist within the format and a brand new batch of contestants. This yr’s contestants, Denali(*3*), Elliott with 2 Ts(*3*), Gottmik(*3*), Joey Jay(*3*), Kahmora Corridor(*3*), Kandy Muse(*3*), LaLa Ri(*3*), Olivia Lux(*3*), Rosé(*3*), Symone(*3*), Tamisha Iman(*3*), Tina Burner(*3*) and Utica Queen(*3*), will have interaction in lip syncs for their lives on the primary day of competitors. VH1 may even premiere “RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked(*3*),” the behind-the-scenes collection concerning the competitors, instantly after the primary episode of “RuPaul’s Drag Race, although it is not going to simulcast throughout the opposite networks.

LATE NIGHT

Company on “The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon(*3*)” embrace Olivia Colman(*3*), Lucas Hedges(*3*), Barry Gibb(*3*), Jhené Aiko(*3*) and Nas(*3*), whereas “The Late Present With Stephen Colbert(*3*)” will characteristic George Clooney(*3*) and Black Pumas(*3*).