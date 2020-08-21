Netflix Responds To Backlash Over Viral Cuties Poster

Go away a Remark
With a brand new month comes new Netflix choices, and among the many streaming service’s new items of unique content material popping out in September is a French-language film titled Cuties. Netflix not too long ago began selling the film, which included dropping a poster that has acquired numerous criticism not too long ago, with some individuals accusing it of sexualizing youngsters.
Consequently, Netflix has taken down the Cuties poster and responded to the backlash with the next assertion:
We’re deeply sorry for the inappropriate art work that we used for Mignonnes/Cuties. It was not OK, nor was it consultant of this French movie which gained an award at Sundance. We’ve now up to date the photographs and outline.
To present some context, Cuties is a coming-of-age drama film that follows Amy, an 11-year-old woman who joins a gaggle of dancers in school often called the “Cuties” and quickly turns into conscious of her burgeoning femininity, upsetting her mom and her values within the course of. Cuties was directed and written by Maïmouna Doucouré, with this marking her characteristic directorial debut after beforehand helming and penning the brief movie Maman(s).
Cuties premiered on the Sundance Movie Pageant and Berlin Movie Pageant earlier this yr and was met with loads constructive reception, with the film already boasting an 82% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. So Cuties kicked off 2020 with some nice press, however this newest speak is most undoubtedly the other of that. A Change.org petition was even began in response to the controversial poster calling for Cuties to be faraway from Netflix, and on the time of this writing, it’s collected over 84,000 signatures.
In case you missed the Cuties poster that caught all this flak, check out it under in comparison with the film’s unique French poster, and you will discover there’s undoubtedly a substantial distinction in tone:
To reiterate, the Cuties poster on the proper has been faraway from Netflix’s promotional marketing campaign, and if you need a extra correct concept of what the film has to supply, watch the trailer under:
Even with all these constructive evaluations from skilled critics, it’s laborious to say how most people will really feel about Cuties, and whether or not this controversy over the poster will impression its viewership, regardless of Netflix having already performed harm management. In any case, as talked about earlier, Cuties is simply one of many unique motion pictures Netflix motion pictures will present to subscribers in September, with others together with Love, Assured, I’m Pondering Of Ending Issues, The Satan All The Time and Enola Holmes.
