Netflix Responds to GOP Senators Over Chinese Sci-Fi Adaptation

Netflix has issued a agency response to the 5 Republican senators who questioned its determination to adapt “The Three-Physique Downside” sci-fi novel trilogy by Liu Cixin.
In a Sept. 24 letter, the senators, led by Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, pointed to disparaging remarks Liu had made about Uyghur Muslims in an interview final yr, and steered that Netflix ought to halt its plans to adapt his books.
The streamer has stood agency in a responding letter, repeatedly pointing to the truth that “Mr. Liu is the creator of the books, not the creator of this collection.”
“Mr. Liu’s feedback aren’t reflective of the views of Netflix or of the present’s creators, nor are they a part of the plot or themes of the present,” wrote Netflix vp of public coverage Dean Garfield within the letter.
The corporate added that it does “not agree together with his feedback,” however went on to say that Liu’s views are “solely unrelated to his e book or this Netflix present.”
Of their preliminary letter, the senators had accused Netflix of “complicity” over its determination to adapt Liu’s work.
“We have now important issues with Netflix’s determination to do enterprise with a person who’s parroting harmful CCP propaganda,” the senators wrote. “Within the face of such atrocities in (Xinjiang), there not exist company selections of complacency, solely complicity.”
In the New Yorker interview in query, Liu pushed again on the interviewer’s questions concerning the camps in Xinjiang, and in addition defended the Chinese system of presidency, saying that democratization would lead to chaos.
Information of the collection adaptation emerged earlier this month, coupled with the announcement that “Recreation of Thrones” producers David Benioff, D.B. Weiss can be writing alongside “The Terror” alumnus Alexander Woo, because the Netflix letter factors out.
Learn the streamer’s full response beneath:
Pricey Senators Blackburn, Scott, Cramer, Tillis, and McSally:
Thanks in your letter from September 23, and your curiosity within the upcoming Netflix collection adaptation based mostly on The Three-Physique Downside. First, we’d like to be aware that Netflix doesn’t function a service in China. We tackle your questions and issues beneath:
Q: Does Netflix agree that the Chinese Communist Social gathering’s interment of 1.8 to 3 million Uyghurs in internment or labor camps based mostly on their ethnicity is unacceptable?
A: Completely. Because the UN Declaration of Human Rights (which China has signed) states “all human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights.”
Q: So as to keep away from any additional glorification of the CCP’s actions in opposition to the Uyghurs, or validation of the Chinese regime and businesses answerable for such acts, what steps will Netflix take to forged a vital eye on this venture – to embrace the corporate’s broader relationship with Mr. Liu?
A: Mr. Liu is the creator of the books, not the creator of this collection. Mr. Liu’s feedback aren’t reflective of the views of Netflix or of the present’s creators, nor are they a part of the plot or themes of the present.
Q: Had been Netflix senior executives conscious of the statements made by Mr. Liu Cixin concerning the CCP’s genocidal acts prior to coming into into an settlement to adapt his work? In that case, please define the reasoning that led Netflix to transfer ahead with this venture. If not, please describe Netflix’s normal technique of due diligence and the gaps therein that led to this oversight.
A: Mr. Liu is a Chinese citizen dwelling in China – he’s the creator of the books, not the creator of this Netflix collection. The creators are David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, the creators of Recreation of Thrones, and Alexander Woo, govt producer/author on the collection True Blood.
Q: Does Netflix have a coverage concerning coming into into contracts with public-facing people who, both publicly or privately, promote rules inconsistent with Netflix’s firm tradition and rules? In that case, please define this coverage. If not, please clarify why not.
A: Netflix judges particular person tasks on their deserves. Mr. Liu is the creator of the e book – The Three Physique Downside – not the creator of this present. We don’t agree together with his feedback, that are solely unrelated to his e book or this Netflix present.
Sincerely,
Dean Garfield
Vice President, World Public Coverage
Netflix
