Netflix Responds to GOP Senators Over Chinese Sci-Fi Adaptation

Netflix has issued a agency response to the 5 Republican senators who questioned its determination to adapt “The Three-Physique Downside” sci-fi novel trilogy by Liu Cixin.

In a Sept. 24 letter, the senators, led by Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, pointed to disparaging remarks Liu had made about Uyghur Muslims in an interview final yr, and steered that Netflix ought to halt its plans to adapt his books.

The streamer has stood agency in a responding letter, repeatedly pointing to the truth that “Mr. Liu is the creator of the books, not the creator of this collection.”

“Mr. Liu’s feedback aren’t reflective of the views of Netflix or of the present’s creators, nor are they a part of the plot or themes of the present,” wrote Netflix vp of public coverage Dean Garfield within the letter.

The corporate added that it does “not agree together with his feedback,” however went on to say that Liu’s views are “solely unrelated to his e book or this Netflix present.”

Of their preliminary letter, the senators had accused Netflix of “complicity” over its determination to adapt Liu’s work.

“We have now important issues with Netflix’s determination to do enterprise with a person who’s parroting harmful CCP propaganda,” the senators wrote. “Within the face of such atrocities in (Xinjiang), there not exist company selections of complacency, solely complicity.”

In the New Yorker interview in query, Liu pushed again on the interviewer’s questions concerning the camps in Xinjiang, and in addition defended the Chinese system of presidency, saying that democratization would lead to chaos.

Information of the collection adaptation emerged earlier this month, coupled with the announcement that “Recreation of Thrones” producers David Benioff, D.B. Weiss can be writing alongside “The Terror” alumnus Alexander Woo, because the Netflix letter factors out.

Learn the streamer’s full response beneath: