Netflix Responds To Reports Of “Kingdom” Prequel Starring Jun Ji Hyun

Netflix’s “Kingdom” has responded to a number of stories of a possible prequel starring Jun Ji Hyun.

On July 20, Munhwa Ilbo reported that “Kingdom” was getting ready to launch a brand new prequel starring Jun Ji Hyun, who made a shock look on the finish of season two. The report cited a supply from “Kingdom” who claimed that the prequel would focus on Jun Ji Hyun’s character Ah Shin and the way she turned a warrior, led by director Kim Sung Hoon.

The supply acknowledged, “It was tough for the lead actors of the primary two seasons of ‘Kingdom’ to right away begin filming for the third season resulting from scheduling conflicts, so the continuation of their story after season two will in all probability are available two or three years.” They added, “We’ll first be bringing the prequel story, the place Jun Ji Hyun might be joined by a mostly-new solid of characters.”

A unique report by Star Information claimed that the prequel can be a 70-minute quick movie and so they had been within the remaining phases of discussions. Additionally they reported that filming is about to start in October for the prequel.

In response to those stories, a supply from Netflix acknowledged, “Nothing has been determined but on future plans for ‘Kingdom’ There’s nothing we are able to verify as of now, together with the lead actors, screenwriter, or director. It hasn’t even been determined whether or not there might be a prequel or not.”

