Netflix Reteams With ‘Lupin’ Star Omar Sy, Director Louis Leterrier

Netflix is reteaming with “Lupin” director Louis Leterrier (“Now You See Me”) and star Omar Sy (“The Intouchables”) on a sequel to the 2012 motion comedy “On the Different Facet of the Tracks.”

The movie, which continues to be untitled, started taking pictures in Paris on March 15 and also will be lensed within the French Alps. Will probably be out there on Netflix worldwide in 2022.

Eric and Nicolas Altmayer on the Paris-based banner Mandarin et Compagnie are producing. The Altmayer brothers, who had produced “On the Different Facet of the Tracks,” boast prestigious credit together with motion pictures by Francois Ozon, Anne Fontaine, Michel Hazanavicius and Roschdy Zem.

Penned by Stéphane Kazandjian, the sequel will star Sy and Laurent Lafitte (“Little White Lies”) who will reprise their respective roles as Ousmane Diakité and François Monge, two cops with very totally different types, backgrounds and careers. They might have labored collectively a few years in the past, however life has pressured them aside.

The unlikely pair is reunited as soon as once more for a brand new investigation that takes all of them the best way as much as the French Alps. What gave the impression to be a easy drug deal seems to be a high-stakes felony case wrapped at risk and surprising comedy. Izïa Higelin, who had beforehand starred reverse Sy in “Samba,” may even function within the movie.

Netflix scored huge with “Lupin,” the Gaumont-produced present created by George Kay (“Killing Eve”), co-directed by Leterrier and starring Sy as the enduring French gentleman thief Arsène Lupin. Upon launching on Jan. 8, the French thriller thriller rapidly ranked primary in lots of territories and was the primary French program to crack Netflix’s prime ten within the U.S. The second half of season one can be out there on the streamer this summer season.