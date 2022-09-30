Netflix revealed the first minutes of season 2 of “Young Highnesses”

Watch the first minutes of the second season of the LGBTQ youth series. (Netflix)



young highnesses (Young Royals) will return on November 1 to Netflix with a second season. Of Swedish origin, the teen series has become one of the favorites of the young audience along with other titles such as Heartstopper (UK) and Learning to live (Australia). What all these productions have in common is their approach to real problems of generation Z and the diverse representation among their characters.

This Friday, the platform released the first four minutes of the next batch of episodes and we met again with Prince Wilhelm, played by Edwin Ryding, on his return to Hillerska boarding school. Apparently, the future king of Sweden will be determined to make August (Malte Gårdinger), his cousin, suffer for having betrayed him by publicly exposing his affair with another schoolmate.

Edvin Ryding returns to his leading role as Prince Wilhelm. (Netflix)

In turn, we see how Willhem remembers the moments of intimacy she lived with her boyfriend Simon (Omar Rudberg). In response to August’s apologetic texts, he replies, “Stop calling! You destroyed everything. I will make your life hell.” For now, it is unclear if the prince will resume the relationship with Simon or if he will leave these feelings behind to focus on his future as heir to a noble lineage.

The new chapters of young highnesses finished filming in May of this year and, at the end of June, the first images of what will be seen soon on the screens of Netflix. This glimpse confirmed that Willhem will not have a good time, but the crisis situation will also allow the friendship ties at school to be even closer than before.

The second season of “Young Royals” will be released on November 1. (Netflix)

In addition to Ryding in the lead role as Prince Willhem, the main cast includes Malte Gårdinger, Frida Argento, Nikita Uggla and Omar Rudberg. Television fiction is the original creation of Lisa Ambjörn, Lars Beckung and Camilla Holter; and belongs to the series group LGBTQ+ within the service catalog streaming.

“When Prince Wilhelm (Edvin Ryding) arrives at the prestigious Hillerska boarding school, he finally gets a chance to find out who he is and what life he wants to live. There he begins to dream of a future of freedom and unconditional love, far removed from his obligations as a member of royalty. Suddenly, however, Wilhelm becomes first in line to the throne and must face the dilemma that will decide his life: love or duty”, is how it is described in the official synopsis.

The cast also includes Malte Gårdinger, Frida Argento, Nikita Uggla and Omar Rudberg. (Netflix)

young highnesses and more LGBTQ youth stories in 2022

The young audience fond of plots LGBTQ have enjoyed new television content this year in Netflixamong which were Heartstopper, Learning to Live, Elite (Season 5) and the first death; although the latter was canceled after broadcasting only one season. Swedish production will be the next to revive stories starring teenagers and bring more points to the conversation regarding gender, sexuality, dysfunctional families, etc.

The first season of young highnesses It is available to view on the platform.

