Netflix Reveals ‘Lucifer’ Season 5 Trailer (Watch) – Variety

In at present’s TV information roundup, Netflix has launched the “Lucifer” Season 5 trailer, and HBO Max has acquired the rights to “Ravi Patel’s Pursuit of Happiness,” premiering Aug. 27.

RENEWALS

UMC has introduced the renewal of 4 unique collection: “Craig Ross Jr.’s Monogamy,” “A Home Divided,” “Caught With You” and “Double Cross.” “Craig Ross Jr.’s Monogamy” and “A Home Divided” shall be returning for his or her third seasons, whereas “Caught With You” and “Double Cross” have been renewed for second seasons. The renewals are as a result of fast development of UMC, AMC Networks’ streaming service specializing in Black TV and movie, which has seen a 200% improve in subscribers during the last yr.

DATES

Brand has introduced that “Canada’s Drag Race” will make its U.S. debut on July 27 at eight p.m. The 10-episode collection is the Canadian extension of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and is hosted by season 11 runner-up Brooke Lynn Hytes. Within the present, 12 Canadian queens compete for $100,000 and the title of “Canada’s First Drag Celebrity.” This season’s contenders are Anastarzia Anaquway, BOA, Ilona Verley, Jimbo, Juice Boxx, Kiara, Kyne, Lemon, Priyanka, Rita Baga, Scarlett Bobo and Tynomi Banks.

HBO Max will premiere the CNN Authentic collection “Ravi Patel’s Pursuit of Happiness” on Aug. 27. The four-part docuseries follows actor Ravi Patel as he seeks solutions for all times’s greatest questions together with his family and friends members. The present sees Patel touring to Mexico together with his dad and mom to debate getting old, Japan together with his spouse to discover gender roles and parenting, Korea together with his pal to debate balancing work with life and Denmark with a Muslim pal to sort out their immigration disaster. “Ravi Patel’s Pursuit of Happiness” is produced by Whalerock Industries and is government produced by Patel, Lloyd Braun, Chris Cowan, Geoffrey Sharp, Amy Entelis, Lyle Gamm and Lizzie Fox, with co-executive producers Nate Thomas and Matt Brief.

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix has revealed the trailer for Season 5 of “Lucifer,” the primary half of which premieres Aug. 21. Lucifer has formally left his function because the Lord of Hell and has relocated to town of Los Angeles, the place he helps the LAPD punish criminals. Within the present’s fifth season, secrets and techniques shall be revealed and beloved characters will die. Watch the trailer beneath.

TNT has launched the official trailer for season 2 of “The Alienist: Angel of Darkness,” which premieres July 19 at 9 p.m. with two back-to-back episodes. Sara (Dakota Fanning) has now opened her personal detective company and reunites with Dr. Kreizler (Daniel Brühl) and John Moore (Luke Evans) to seek for the kidnapped daughter of the Spanish Consular, revealing every kind of evil alongside the way in which. Watch the trailer beneath.

LATE NIGHT

Tonight, Charlize Theron and Little Massive City will seem on “The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon,” whereas Laverne Cox and Margo Value are tonight’s friends on “Jimmy Kimmel Dwell!” with visitor host Iliza Shlesinger; Norah O’Donnell and IDK shall be on “The Late Present with Stephen Colbert,” and Andy Samberg and Jalen Rose shall be on “Late Evening with Seth Meyers.”