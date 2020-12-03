Netflix Reveals Premiere Date for Omar Sy’s ‘Lupin’ (TV News Roundup)

In at the moment’s TV information roundup, Netflix introduced the premiere date and launched a trailer for “Lupin,” and Fox shared an prolonged teaser for “The Masked Dancer.”

CASTING

Netflix introduced Web page Kennedy, Diamond Lyons, Khali Daniya-Renee Spraggins, Jermelle Simon, Gabrielle Dennis and Journey Christine have been forged in “The Upshaws.” The newly introduced actors be part of Mike Epps, Wanda Sykes and Kim Fields to spherical out the present’s ensemble. Its plot will observe an African American household making an attempt to profit from their scenario in life. Kennedy takes on the position of a household good friend contemporary out of jail, whereas Lyons, Spraggins, Christine and Simon will play the three Upshaw three youngsters. Dennis performs a hairstylist who additionally occurs to be the mom of one of many Upshaw youngsters. The ten-episode season will premiere in 2021.

RENEWALS

CBS All Entry introduced the renewal of “Texas 6,” a docuseries a few highschool soccer crew competing to win the 6-Man Soccer State Championship for the third yr in a row. The sequence’ first three episodes are already accessible, with new installments streaming weekly between Dec. 3 and Dec. 31. The Greyhounds, beneath the route of coach Dewaine Lee, carry the city of Strawn, Texas collectively in spirited assist of their endeavor through the present. And because the crew works to a hopeful victory, in addition they discover camaraderie off the sector. Season 2 will observe the identical crew and supply viewers with extra details about its journey within the sport.

DATES

Netflix introduced a Jan. 8 premiere date for the primary a part of “Lupin,” a French sequence created by George Kay in collaboration with François Uzan. The streaming web site additionally shared a trailer for the upcoming present. Its plot follows a person who hopes to take revenge on those that wrongfully accused his father of a criminal offense he didn’t commit. Omar Sy stars as Assane Diop, a personality impressed by the French story of thief Arsène Lupin and decided to do what it takes to seek out justice for his now-dead father. Different stars embrace Hervé Pierre, Nicole Garcia, Clotilde Hesme, Ludivine Sagnier, Antoine Gouy, Shirine Boutella and Soufiane Guerrab. Administrators for the sequence are Louis Leterrier and Marcela Mentioned. Watch a trailer under.

AMC introduced “The Strolling Lifeless Vacation Particular” will premiere on Dec. 13 and have actors from the present, together with Lauren Cohan, Melissa McBride, Josh McDermitt, Khary Payton, Eleanor Matsuura, Cooper Andrews, Cassady McClincy, Lauren Ridloff, Cailey Fleming, Emily Kinney and IronE Singleton. A number of the forged members will carry out “Up on the Housetop” and a parody model of “Twelve Days of Christmas.” There may even be a desk learn for one of many upcoming episodes within the present’s prolonged tenth season. Govt producer and showrunner Angela Kang and chief content material officer Scott M. Gimple may even participate within the particular.

FIRST LOOKS

Fox unveiled an prolonged teaser for “The Masked Dancer,” which is scheduled for a Dec. 27 premiere. The corporate additionally introduced that Tubi, its streaming service, would make every “The Masked Dancer” episode accessible to stream following their linear premieres. Hosted by Craig Robinson, the upcoming actuality competitors will function a bunch of celebrities disguised in costumes who carry out for a panel of judges, together with Ken Jeong, Paula Abdul, Brian Austin Inexperienced and Ashley Tisdale. Watch the teaser under.

Fox additionally shared an prolonged teaser for “Don’t Name Me Kat” forward of its Jan. 3 premiere. The present, based mostly on Miranda Hart‘s BBC UK sequence “Miranda,” options Mayim Bialik within the titular position. Kat opens a cat café regardless of her mom’s needs that she discover somebody with whom to quiet down, provided that she’s single at age 39. Starring alongside Bialik are Swoosie Kurtz, Kyla Pratt, Leslie Jordan, Cheyenne Jackson and Julian Gant. Showrunner Darlene Hunt govt produces alongside Bialik, Hart, Jim Parsons, Todd Spiewak, Angie Stephenson and Beth McCarthy-Miller. Watch the teaser under.

GREENLIGHTS

Grownup Swim picked up “Teenage Euthanasia,” an animated sequence that includes the Fantasy Household made up of a teenage lady, her uncle, grandma and undead mom. Lending their voices to the characters are Jo Firestone, Tim Robinson, Bebe Neuwirth and Maria Bamford, respectively. Bamford’s character runs away, leaving her daughter with the opposite two adults after a teenage being pregnant. Fifteen years later, a wierd combination of lightning, embalming fluid and tears by chance reanimate the now-dead girl and provides her one other probability to be a mother or father. The present is co-created by Alissa Nutting and Alyson Levy, and is predicted to premiere in 2021.

SPECIALS

Ken Jeong and Joel McHale are set to host the tentatively-titled “Fox’s New 12 months’s Eve Toast & Roast 2021,” a brand new two-part particular on Fox. The primary a part of this system takes place Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. ET and a tape-delayed model at 8 p.m. MT/PT, and the second portion takes place the identical evening beginning at 11 p.m. ET, additionally with a delayed model at 11 p.m. MT and PT. By comedy, the 2 hosts will touch upon the nice and dangerous moments from 2020 and have fun the individuals who made this yr higher. It’s going to additionally function particular friends and performances, which shall be introduced nearer to the occasion’s date.

EVENTS

MGM’s Rola Bauer, Carnival Movies’ Gareth Neame, Nutopia’s Jane Root, producer Jane Tranter and FremantleMedia’s Christian Vesper are the worldwide TV veterans set to take part in “Betting on Worldwide Co-Productions: The Path Ahead,” a panel session hosted by Producers Guild of America and the Monte Carlo Tv Competition. The dialog shall be made accessible to business insiders as a free dwell stream at 11 a.m. PT on Dec. 9. Register right here: producersguild.org/PGAxMonteCarlo

LATE NIGHT

