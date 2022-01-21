Netflix says it wants to be the best in video games: they want to develop and license their own franchises

For some time now we have known about Netflix’s desire to enter the video game sector, and in fact it already did so last September, launching five free titles on Android devices. However, the company wants to go further, and make your intentions clear from your last fiscal quarter report.

Without too many details about his strategic plan, Reed Hastings, co-founder of Netflix, commented on the subject in a talk with shareholders: “Without a doubt, we are going to get into video games, and not just to be there or to launch press releases, but to please our customers offering you the best in the industry“.

Netflix does not close any doors, and there are already plans for large developments of its own

After the announcement of the purchase of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft, turning the industry upside down, from Netflix they are clear about their intention to go even further into this sector. And not only are they open to licensing great video game IPs, but they have also shown interest in creating their own, with ‘Stranger Things’ as the main protagonist.

What is clear is that the company does not want to close any doors in this sense. Greg Peters, director of operations, commented on his intention to ‘experiment and test various options’.

“We’re focused on our ability to create properties that are connected to the universes, characters and stories we’re building elsewhere and that enhance their value to fans of those stories.”

With the success of Xbox Game Pass, Netflix has not dedicated express words to this service, but it has recognized that among its plans is to promote the subscription format. Peters insisted on his ‘subscription thesis as a model for connecting consumers around the world with gaming experiences’.

It is still early to know more information about it, but it is already beginning to be noticed how Netflix matures this idea. Nowadays the company has launched 13 games in Spain for mobile through in-house development. 2022 may be the year Netflix makes a serious debut in the video game industry.