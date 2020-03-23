Netflix says there’ll be “no disruption” to its shows for a “few months”

The coronavirus pandemic could be inflicting main delays for upcoming movies and TV shows filming throughout the globe, however Netflix shows will expertise no disruption — not less than not till later within the yr.

Talking on CNN’s Dependable Sources, Netflix boss Ted Sarandos stated: “What’s occurring now could be we work fairly far forward with delivering all of the episodes of our shows without delay so no disruption over the online few months.”

So, for now, viewers can count on to have entry to new content material within the instant future (although there are many TV shows and flicks on the streamer to get by way of as it’s).

After all, this may change additional down the road as manufacturing for all of Netflix’s shows has been indefinitely suspended, together with for Stranger Issues season 4 and The Witcher season two.

“It’s been a large disruption. Each of one in all our productions all over the world are shut down. It’s unprecedented in historical past,” stated Sarandos.

Regardless of filming halting, Sarandos stated inventive groups are “getting equipped for a time they’ll get again to work,” citing a digital 40-person desk learn for animated comedy Large Mouth for example.

